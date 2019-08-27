Pilot Flying J Launches 'Thank a Driver' Campaign in Celebration of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

"Professional drivers deliver the goods that keep our shelves stocked and our country moving," said Ken Parent, president of Pilot Flying J. "We truly appreciate the hard work and tremendous dedication of these men and women. To professional drivers – a sincere thank you – for your commitment to our families, communities and country by safely and efficiently transporting products across the nation."

Professional drivers haul more than $10.4 trillion worth of merchandise each year, according to the 2019 American Trucking Associations (ATA) trends report*. The efficient flow and availability of these goods would be significantly impacted if truck traffic were to stop, as shown below by another ATA study**:

Assembly lines will shut down and deliveries to retailers will cripple within hours

Hospitals and nursing homes will exhaust food supplies in 24 hours

Service station fuel supplies will start to run out in just one or two days

Widespread food shortages will start to occur in less than three days

Garbage will start piling up in urban and suburban areas within three days

The company is launching a new campaign to show the importance of professional drivers, including a video and out-of-home ads focused on the common theme of a world without professional drivers and thanking drivers for their critical role in the nation's economy. Throughout September, the company invites the public to join in thanking professional drivers for their hard work by sharing their appreciation with Pilot Flying J's driver community on social media using #thankyoudrivers.

Pilot Flying J is also celebrating drivers the entire month of September with free drinks in its app every day. To save in-store with daily free offers for popular drinks and deals on food and merchandise, like driver headsets, download or open the Pilot FlyPhoto - https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8596251-pilot-flying-j-national-truck-driver-appreciation-week/image/Infographic_1566847167543-HR.jpging J app***. The Pilot Flying J app will also have special offers for professional drivers like free showers all September with Shower Power on any fueling transaction and a free mid-trip inspection from Pilot Flying J Truck Care. Additionally, from Sept. 9 – 15, professional drivers will receive 100 myRewards® points when mobile fueling with the app.

To learn more about Pilot Flying J's Driver Appreciation celebration, offer details and its 'Thank a Driver' initiative, visit pilotflyingj.com/driver-appreciation. To thank drivers and join the conversation, follow @PilotFlyingJ social media channels and use #thankyoudrivers.

