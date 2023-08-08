Pilot Flying J Opens Nominations for $30,000 Road Warrior Contest

Pilot Flying J

08 Aug, 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Flying J is celebrating professional truck drivers who go the extra mile with the return of its annual Road Warrior contest. The $30,000 Road Warrior contest rewards three professional drivers who go above and beyond to keep America moving. Three winners will be selected with cash prizes, including $15,000 for the grand prize winner, $10,000 for second place and $5,000 for third place*.

Pilot Flying J is accepting nominations until August 21, 2023, of professional truck drivers who go above and beyond to keep America moving for the chance to win cash prizes through its annual Road Warrior contest.
From Aug. 7-21, 2023, the nation's leading network of travel centers invites nominations of highway heroes for the chance to be named the 2023 Road Warrior. Submissions should highlight the driver's contributions to the trucking industry, safe driving history, community involvement, miles driven and other meaningful stories about the hardworking nominee. To enter*, visit the Road Warrior contest page at pilotflyingj.com/roadwarrior and submit a nomination.

"Every year, we look forward to hearing the stories of legendary drivers who make a difference in our industry and their communities, paving the way for millions," said Adrienne Ingoldt, vice president of brand and marketing for Pilot Flying J. "We are honored to recognize and celebrate these individuals and are eager to find out who will be our 2023 Road Warriors."

Last year's grand prize winner was David Sweetman, a U.S. Army veteran with over 50 years and five million accident-free miles behind the wheel. Learn more about Sweetman's contribution to the trucking industry and last year's second and tied third place winners, Jeffrey Thomas, Greg Hepner and Ron Rigdon, in this article.

To nominate a professional driver, view the official contest rules and learn more about the Road Warrior contest, visit pilotflyingj.com/roadwarrior. Winners will be announced at the end of September as part of Driver Appreciation Month.

*See contest rules for terms and conditions.

About Pilot Flying J

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot Flying J"), the largest network of travel centers in North America, is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care and a smile at every stop. The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 77,000 truck parking spaces, 5,500 deluxe showers, 6,300 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. Details on locations, amenities and rewards are available in the myRewards Plus app. More information on Pilot Flying J is available at www.pilotflyingj.com.

Pilot Flying J is part of the Pilot Company family of brands. Pilot Company is a majority owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 30,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

