Pilot Flying J Reveals New Corporate Name: Pilot Company

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Flying J announced today the company will transition to a new corporate name as Pilot Company. The introduction of Pilot Company signals a milestone for the business and sets the stage for future growth. Pilot Company will serve as an umbrella that captures the total portfolio of the business as it continues to expand its retail and energy operations.

Pilot Company will create synergy across the company's growing family of brands and services. This update also helps team members who work across the company's expanding number of travel center brands and energy division to operate as one team working together to achieve success.

"The work our team has put into our 60-plus year legacy has prepared us for what's ahead as we set out to advance our next phase of growth," said Jimmy Haslam, CEO of Pilot Company. "We are an innovative company that is the leader in the supply and distribution of fuel in North America. As the industry evolves, it's important that we do as well. We must continue to expand our business and develop more capabilities that enable us to successfully serve our team members and guests. Pilot Company is another step in our company's bright future."

The company will introduce a new logo with a nod to the company's legacy. It will symbolize the first Pilot gas station, recognizing the significance of its strong history as the company evolves moving forward.

Haslam, along with his entire leadership team, will work together to pursue the vision for Pilot Company. To achieve this, Pilot Company is focused on investing in its people and technology, while growing its retail network and the energy business.

Pilot Company's family of brands work together across all areas of the business to supply the fuel, resources and services its customers and guests need to keep commerce moving.

About Pilot Company

Pilot Company is a growth company focused on innovative solutions across its retail, energy and logistics operations. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year. Its industry-leading network of more than 900 retail and fueling locations provides travelers with convenient stops that offer a variety of amenities and products to make road travel easier. The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 630 restaurants, 73,000 truck parking spaces, 5,200 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and 35 Truck Care service centers. The One9 Fuel Network connects smaller fleets and professional drivers to the services they need at a variety of fueling locations. The energy division optimizes the sourcing and supply of fuel, DEF, bio and renewables and provides critical hauling and disposal services in our nation's busiest basins as the third largest tanker fleet in North America. Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 10 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. Visit www.pilotcompany.com for more information.

