Pilot Flying J's New Toasted Coconut Cold Brew and $1 Deal Make National Cold Brew Day Extra Sweet

"While you're fueling up, grab a cup of our refreshingly smooth cold brew for just $1 on National Cold Brew Day," said Jonathan Braatvedt, vice president of food and beverage for Pilot Flying J. "Our best coffee on the interstate is sure to put some 'spring' in your day, especially when pairing it with one of our tasty breakfast sandwiches or burritos."

With spring's arrival, it's the perfect time to try Pilot Flying J's latest drop of new premium beverages, including the Toasted Coconut Cold Brew. This perfectly steeped coffee is combined with an all-natural roasted coconut flavor for a smooth and subtly-sweet nutty taste. Also available for a limited time is an indulgent caramel coconut cappuccino and a lighter, reduced-sugar orange passion fruit artisan juice.

Open 24/7, travelers can find these seasonal beverages and a full line-up of more craveable drinks and freshly prepared foods at participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers across the U.S. To find nearby locations and save with more great deals, download the myRewards Plus™ app*. To learn more about Pilot Flying J's coffee and fresh foods, visit pilotflyingj.com/food-and-beverage.

*Data rates may apply. Participating locations only. Other terms and conditions may apply.

About Pilot Flying J

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot Flying J"), the largest network of travel centers in North America, is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care and a smile at every stop. The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. Details on locations, amenities and rewards are available in the myRewards Plus™ app. More information on Pilot Flying J is available at www.pilotflyingj.com.

Pilot Flying J is part of the Pilot Company family of brands. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 7 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 28,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

