Pilot Founder Joe Fasone Named to Inc. Magazine's Annual 30 Under 30 "Rising Stars" List

Fasone was also recognized as a Forbes "30 Under 30" 2017 list honoree and was interviewed by Tech:NYC as the leader at one of New York City's "Tech Companies to Watch" in 2018.

"Being named to this year's Inc. 30 Under 30 list is very exciting and humbling," said Joe Fasone, founder and CEO of Pilot. "I couldn't have done it without my fantastic team at Pilot."

Fasone founded Pilot in 2014 at age 20 to change the standards for the telecom industry and provide businesses with a better connectivity experience. Pilot has evolved into a modern connectivity company and fully featured network service provider that currently serves more than 100,000 end users across North America.

About Pilot:

Pilot is a modern connectivity company and fully featured network service provider. On a mission to create a more sustainable telecom landscape, Pilot combines advanced fiber-optic technology with custom-built software and intuitively designed services, raising the bar for the entire industry. Currently serving more than 100,000 end users over its nationwide IP network, Pilot's flexible solutions allow businesses to stop worrying about their connectivity and stay focused on what matters. For more information, visit www.pilotfiber.com.

