Pilot Freight Services Acquires DSI Logistics to Further Expand Final Mile Delivery Segment

Pilot Freight Services acquired DSI Logistics as of March 31, 2021 Tweet this

Pilot's full mile and final mile home delivery solutions continue to benefit from the strong growth of e-commerce in the big and bulky product categories, and with the addition of DSI, these segments represent over half of Pilot's revenue.

"Pilot serves as a key partner to many shippers who are experiencing the rapid growth and increasing transportation requirements associated with e-commerce," said Zach Pollock, CEO of Pilot Freight Services. "The acquisition of DSI was a natural fit and another successful step in Pilot's e-commerce strategy."

Pilot will integrate the entire DSI Logistics leadership team and employee base, consisting of more than 200 individuals, into its corporate structure to support and enhance Pilot Last Mile Home and National Customer Service teams.

ABOUT PILOT FREIGHT SERVICES

Pilot Freight Services is an award-winning full-service transportation and logistics provider with 96 locations throughout North America. Pilot also has several locations in Western Europe and a presence in the Asia-Pacific marketplace. The company's freight forwarding services encompass every mode of transportation, including air, ground and ocean, serving all corners of the globe. Pilot's full mile and final mile home delivery solutions for heavy and hard to handle goods include value-added service offerings such as white glove, assembly and installation. Pilot's logistics programs offer a complete line of expedited and time-definite services, international shipping solutions, product warehousing and inventory management. In addition, Pilot's online shipment navigator, CoPilot, makes online shipping fast, convenient and secure. In 2018, Pilot adopted Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation as their national philanthropy partner raising funds company-wide for treatments and cures for children battling cancer. Learn more about Pilot Freight Services at www.PilotDelivers.com.

ABOUT ATL PARTNERS

Founded in 2014, ATL Partners is a premier sector-focused private equity firm that invests in aerospace, transportation and logistics companies. ATL brings deep sector expertise to its investment approach with nine investment professionals and seven Executive Board members who have decades of combined operating experience in each of ATL's core sectors. For more information about ATL Partners, visit www.atlpartners.com.

ABOUT BCI

With C$171.3 billion of managed assets as of March 31, 2020, British Columbia Investment Management Corporation is a leading provider of investment management services to British Columbia's public sector and one of Canada's largest asset managers. BCI generates investment returns that help their institutional clients build a financially secure future. With a global outlook, BCI seeks investment opportunities that convert savings into productive capital that meet their clients' risk/return requirements over time. BCI invests across a range of asset classes: fixed income; mortgages; public and private equity; real estate; infrastructure; and renewable resources. BCI's private equity program, valued at C$17.9 billion, is focused on direct investments in industrials, technology, consumer/retail, healthcare, as well as financial and business services. For more information about BCI, please visit www.bci.ca.

