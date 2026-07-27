Pilot Games Receives Notice of Allowance for Second U.S. Patent Protecting Electronic Pull-Tab Innovation

Patent reflects Pilot's continued investment in innovating charitable gaming

RENO, Nev., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Gaming Systems, Inc. ("Pilot" or "Pilot Games") today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for Pilot's patent application covering its Standard Animated Roll-up for Electronic Pull-Tab Games. Once issued, the patent will become Pilot's second recently issued U.S. patent protecting innovations in its electronic pull-tab gaming platform.

The newly-allowed patent builds upon Pilot's ongoing commitment to developing original technology that enhances the player experience while supporting charitable organizations through engaging, state-of-the-art electronic gaming products.

"At Pilot, innovation has always been central to who we are," said Jon Weaver, Founder and CEO of Pilot Games. "Since 2014, we've focused on developing original technology that helps our charitable partners succeed, while delivering exciting experiences for players. Receiving another Notice of Allowance from the USPTO is further recognition of the innovation our team continues to bring to the market." "Protecting innovation is an important part of advancing charitable gaming," Weaver added. "Our focus remains on creating new technologies, introducing new games, and helping charities maximize their fundraising opportunities."

The company's significant investment into creative research and development has resulted in one of the industry's largest electronic pull-tab game libraries and a growing catalogue of proprietary technologies.

Earlier, Pilot was awarded U.S. Patent No. 12,367,737 relating to its innovative watermark technology for electronic pull-tab games.

Since entering the charitable gaming market in 2014, Pilot Games has become an industry leader through continuous and imaginative product creation, frequent game releases, and a commitment to serving charities with industry-leading performance.

About Pilot Games

Founded in 2014, Pilot Games develops innovative electronic pull-tab games and gaming technology for US Charitable Gaming and International State Lotteries. With a growing portfolio of patented technologies, one of the industry's largest electronic pull-tab game libraries, and a commitment to continuous innovation, Pilot Games helps charities and lotteries increase engagement and fundraising through best-in-class electronic gaming experiences.

CONTACT: Will Reeves, Pilot Gaming Systems, Inc, w[email protected]

SOURCE Pilot Games