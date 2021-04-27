Pilot IRS Partners with Summit2Sea Consulting to Improve the Acquisition Lifecycle using Robotic Process Automation

This contract is Summit2Sea's fourth Pilot IRS award. Previous automations created Personal Services Contract modifications and corrected data in FPDS-NG, thus improving data quality and speed and driving standardization of the Office of Business Solution Acquisition (OBSA) business processes.

"Summit2Sea's RPA effort has shown great promise for automating low-value activities and we are excited about upcoming deployment and production. The folks at Summit2Sea have been wonderful to work with and we look forward to continuing this partnership," said Mark Green, Supervisory Contract Specialist for OBSA. Together, Summit2Sea and Pilot IRS are working to transform and improve the acquisition lifecycle.

About Summit2Sea

Summit2Sea Consulting (S2S) is an information technology and management consulting firm that provides hyper-personalized, innovative solutions to Federal and Commercial clients by combining people, process and technology. Summit2Sea specializes in delivering Data Analytics, System Integration and Intelligent Automation by combining AI and RPA.

SOURCE Summit2Sea Consulting