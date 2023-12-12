Pilot Launch: Cibotica Tackles Restaurant Industry Challenges Head-On with Proprietary Ingredient Dispensing Technology

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cibotica, a leading innovator in Dispensing & Portioning Technology, is making significant strides toward solving some long-standing challenges in the restaurant industry. After two years of dedicated research and development, Cibotica proudly announces that their flagship product is now in operation, marking a big leap forward in automated food assembly.

Introducing Cibotica's first automated makeline (VIDEO)

"Our journey began as restaurant industry veterans faced modern-day operational issues firsthand. We've been particularly focused on improving portioning and efficiency, tasks that have always been difficult to manage well," said Co-Founder, Ashkan Mirnabavi.

Cibotica's patent-pending and AI-driven core technology is notable for its adaptability to various ingredients, making it a promising solution for precise dispensing and portioning — Ultimately helping restaurants save up to 30% on labor costs. This technology has been incorporated into a compact, modular, and under-the-counter makeline designed for assembling salads and bowls.

"As robotics engineers and restaurateurs, our mission is to help restaurant owners thrive by providing higher quality food at more affordable prices," said Co-Founder and CTO, Daryoush Sahebjavaher. "Through proprietary dispensing technology, our automated makeline transforms food assembly, ensuring precise portioning, minimizing waste, and optimizing operational efficiency."

Distinguished by its plug-and-play capability, the makeline solution is truly turn-key, facilitating seamless integration into existing kitchen layouts without any major disruptions or changes in how restaurants prepare their ingredients.

"We are thrilled as this is a significant milestone, being one of the first of its kind to be in operation. As we expand our influence in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) sector, we are simultaneously advancing our core technology for broader applications across various industries," added Soroush Sefidkar, Co-Founder. "We are currently planning installations with new customers and fundraising for our next round of investment.

About Cibotica:

Cibotica is a leader in automation technology, specializing in modular and cost-saving robotic solutions. Our mission is to help restaurant owners thrive by providing higher-quality food at more affordable prices.

