Pilot makes National Cold Brew Day even sweeter with free cold brew and new coffee flavors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold brew coffee lovers have reason to celebrate as Pilot, the largest network of travel centers in North America, launches a new Toffee Cold Brew and a deal to enjoy a cup of cold brew on the house. Guests are invited to visit any of the more than 500 participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers on National Cold Brew Day, April 20, 2024, to redeem the one-time offer in the myRewards Plus app for a free small cup of cold brew.*

Pilot guest enjoys refreshing cold brew to celebrate National Cold Brew Day.

"Pilot fuels millions of drivers with the best coffee on the interstate and our new spring flavors are no exception," said Jamie King, vice president of food and beverage for Pilot. "Our delicious hot and iced options provide the perfect start to your day, especially when paired with one of our tasty breakfast sandwiches or burritos."

With spring's arrival, there's no better time to try Pilot's latest drop of new premium coffees, including the Toffee Cold Brew. This perfectly steeped coffee is made using quality sourced coffee beans and decadent toffee notes. Also available for a limited time is the new hot Salted Caramel Coffee which blends the richness of sweet caramel with a hint of salt for a perfectly balanced flavor. From hot coffee to cold brew, specialty cappuccino to hot chocolate and a host of creamers and flavors, every guest can make their cup of Pilot coffee uniquely their own.

Open 24/7, travelers can find these seasonal beverages and a full line-up of more craveable drinks and freshly prepared foods at participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers across the U.S. To find nearby locations and save with more great deals, download the myRewards Plus app*. To learn more about Pilot's coffee and fresh foods, visit pilotflyingj.com/food-and-beverage.

*Data rates may apply. Participating locations only. Other terms and conditions may apply.

About Pilot

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot") keeps North America's drivers moving as the leading energy and experience provider people rely on to fuel their journeys. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has more than 870 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.3 million guests per day. In addition to travel center services, Pilot offers trucking fleets a variety of solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, maintenance and rewards. The company operates the third largest fuel tanker fleet in North America and supplies approximately 14 billion gallons of fuel per year. Pilot is committed to shaping the future of energy as the largest provider of biodiesel and renewable fuels and through the development of a coast-to-coast EV charging network and low carbon fueling alternatives. For additional information about Pilot, visit pilotflyingj.com.

SOURCE Pilot Travel Centers LLC