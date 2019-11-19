Pilot Pen And Priyanka Chopra Jonas Announce 2018 G2 Overachievers Grant And Student Grant Winners

"Pilot is honored to be able to recognize these extraordinary Overachievers and their efforts to make a difference in their communities," said Ariann Langsam, Vice President of Consumer Marketing for Pilot Pen. "In partnership with our G2 Overachievers ambassador, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, we are thrilled to present Greg Thorpe and Ian McKenna with the $50,000 G2 Overachievers Grant and the $15,000 G2 Overachievers Student Grant. Both recipients truly showcase the power of one person to make a difference in the lives of those around them."

Both Greg and Ian are true Overachievers, going above and beyond their daily responsibilities to impact the lives of others in meaningful ways. Greg is a father of three and a high school teacher from Utah whose life changed forever when his beloved wife, Jen, was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer. During their many difficult months in hospitals and treatment facilities, the Thorpe family began purchasing small gifts for the nurses to anonymously give to other patients' families. They wanted to "share a small blessing" with others in the same stress-filled situation by allowing them to take a break and "forget about cancer" for a while. After Jen's passing, Greg continued the charitable project, creating JUST-a-BREAK packages for hundreds of families, providing them with an opportunity to spend quality time together when it mattered most. Greg's ultimate goal is to launch JUST-a-BREAK chapters in every one of the fifty states, positively impacting the lives of cancer patients and their caregivers.

Ian McKenna, a 14-year-old high school student from Texas, is committed to bringing healthy food options to his fellow classmates through his project, Ian's Giving Garden –a network of community gardens that donate 100 percent of their crops to families in need. Ian's mission is to create a place where students can grow fresh fruits and vegetables for other kids whose families might be struggling to afford fresh, healthy food options. Ian's Giving Garden allows young people to take a hands-on approach to solving real-world problems in their own community. Ian even travels to different schools and teaches cooking demos for those who are unfamiliar with certain vegetables. To date, Ian's charity has helped feed 700+ families by growing and donating 18,300+ pounds of fresh produce.

Ian plans to invest his grant winnings in his future growth as an Overachiever, putting $12,500 toward college tuition, so that he can gain additional skills to make an even greater impact on social issues like hunger. The remaining $2,500 will go to Ian's school to help continue fostering overachievement and impactful ideas through his fellow classmates.

In 2019, Priyanka and Pilot Pen will continue to recognize and celebrate outstanding Overachievers and help them create more positive change than ever before with the largest award in the grant's history – $100,000 to one deserving Overachiever who goes above and beyond their nine-to-five role to make the world a better place. If you or someone you know is making measurable strides to improve your community share their story in 1,000 to 2,500 handwritten words. Submissions are now open for both the G2 Overachievers Grant and the G2 Overachievers Student Grant and will be accepted through December 31, 2019.

Overachievers know that to accomplish extraordinary things, it's essential to have the right tools. It's no wonder that the Pilot G2, America's number one selling pen*, is the preferred pen of Overachievers like Priyanka. The G2 is smooth writing, comfortable to hold and proven to be the longest-lasting gel ink pen**. Available in four point sizes and over 20 color options, there's sure to be a G2 perfectly suited for you, no matter how you choose to overachieve.

To learn more about the G2 Overachievers Grant and G2 Overachievers Student Grant, or to submit a nomination, visit G2Overachievers.com. Also, follow Pilot Pen on social media for more information at Facebook.com/PilotPen or @PilotPenUSA and #DoYouG2 on Instagram and Twitter. For the latest updates on Priyanka Chopra Jonas' work, follow @PriyankaChopra on Instagram and Twitter.

Pilot Pen offers superlative writing instruments renowned for quality, performance, cutting-edge technology and consumer satisfaction. Widely acknowledged as an innovator, Pilot was first to introduce Americans to fine-point writing, and currently maintains the top share position in the gel, rolling ball and erasable pen categories. Pilot's line of acclaimed products includes the G2 Gel Ink, Precise V5/V7 Rolling Ball and FriXion Erasable pen lines, as well as Acroball Advanced Ink Ball Point pens and the ergonomic Dr. Grip family of products. Pilot Pen manufactures and distributes from its state-of-the-art facility in Jacksonville, Florida; its parent company is the oldest and largest manufacturer of writing instruments in Japan. For more: www.pilotpen.us.

