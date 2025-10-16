Pilot Pen and SmileyWorld® Launch Positivity-Fueled G2 Gel Pen Collection

To Spark Writing Happier as Never Before

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens when America's #1 gel pen meets a brand synonymous with positivity and emotional expression? You get the Pilot PenG2 | SmileyWorld® Collection.

Pilot Corporation of America (Pilot Pen), makers of G2 America's #1 gel pen brand, has teamed up with SmileyWorld® to create the G2 | SmileyWorld Collection – a vibrant new line of pens designed to infuse joy and positivity into every writing experience. The product features the world-famous icons of SmileyWorld, allowing writers, creatives, and artists to showcase or enhance their positivity as they express themselves.

The collection pairs Pilot's best-selling G2 gel ink pen with SmileyWorld's vibrant, emotion-packed designs, creating pens made to empower you to inspire happiness, mindfulness, and connection – one handwritten word or note at a time.

Big Smiles Meet Big Ideas

With 10 expressive colors wrapped in cheerful SmileyWorld emoticons, this collection is more than just a writing instrument – it's a daily dose of positivity. Designed to make writing feel as good as it looks, the G2 | SmileyWorld collection blends G2's high quality, smooth writing, ultra comfortable performance with mood-boosting color to help users capture thoughts, inspire dreams, and to-do lists with a smile.

"This collection is all about empowering users," said Ariann Langsam, Vice President of Marketing at Pilot Pen (North America). "We wanted to create something that felt emotionally uplifting, visually exciting, and incredibly satisfying to use. Researchers have reported that our brains are conditioned to respond to smiling emoticons as if we are actually seeing a real smiling human face. These tools aren't just writing tools. They put the power of positivity in your hands."

Backed by Brain Science, Designed for Positivity

Research shows that writing by hand improves memory and focus, and that emoticons, like the ones featured in this collection, activate the same brain response as real smiles. The G2 | SmileyWorld pens harness the power of science in a playful way that is relevant every day.

A Collaboration with Purpose

"SmileyWorld is built on the belief that emotional expression matters," said Janet Martin, Chief Product Officer at The Smiley Company. "Partnering with Pilot allows us to bring that mission to life in schools, offices, and homes – inspiring creativity, connection, and positivity in every place people put pen to paper."

Available Nationwide

The G2 | SmileyWorld Collection is currently available at Office Depot and online at Amazon. The collection will be available more widely in early 2026. Each pack includes a curated mix of colorful G2 gel ink pens featuring the original SmileyWorld designs.

ABOUT PILOT CORPORATION OF AMERICA

Pilot Pen offers superlative writing instruments renowned for quality, performance, cutting-edge technology, and consumer satisfaction. Widely acknowledged as an innovator, Pilot was first to introduce Americans to fine point writing and currently maintains the top share position in the gel, rolling ball and erasable pen categories. Pilot's line of acclaimed products includes the G2 Gel Ink, Precise V5/V7 Rolling Ball and FriXion Erasable pen lines, as well as Acroball Advanced Ink Ball Point pens and the ergonomic Dr. Grip family of products. Pilot Pen manufactures and distributes from its state-of-the-art facility in Jacksonville, Florida; its parent company is the oldest and largest manufacturer of writing instruments in Japan. For more: www.pilotpen.us.

ABOUT SMILEYWORLD ®

Born from the Original Smiley ® Brand, SmileyWorld ® is a creative universe filled with thousands of unique icons. Leading the global phenomenon of digital communication and focusing on helping build EQ for a more positive future. SmileyWorld enables people to express themselves and their way. With bold, fun, youth-oriented designs, SmileyWorld collections empower expression and encourage everyone to be true to themselves.

Media Contact:

Lexi Kirkham

Bright Red Agency • 850.668.6824

[email protected]

SOURCE Pilot Pen Corporation of America