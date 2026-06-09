PILOT PEN'S 10th ANNIVERSARY OF THEIR $100,000 G2 OVERACHIEVERS GRANT. THIS YEAR'S WINNER ANNOUNCED ON "THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW"

Deborah Hill is awarded the grant for going above and beyond her full-time job to address food insecurity and tutor vulnerable youth through Bridge of Hope Kitchen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Corporation of America (Pilot Pen) is proud to announce an unstoppable individual, Deborah Hill as the 10th recipient of its $100,000 G2 Overachievers Grant, a program that honors everyday overachievers who go beyond their daily responsibilities to make a meaningful difference in their communities. After reviewing thousands of inspiring, handwritten entries, the announcement was revealed on the June 8 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Ariann Langsam, Vice President of Marketing for Pilot Pen, announces Deborah Hill as 2026 G2 Overachievers Grant winner on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

By day, Deborah Hill works as a corporate receptionist, and she's also a pastor, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. In her remaining time, she founded and runs Bridge of Hope Kitchen (BOHK)—a lifeline for children facing food insecurity. Currently operating three days a week alongside her full-time commitments, BOHK has provided over 13,500 meals to children and families experiencing homelessness and food insecurity, while tutoring up to 25 students weekly. The organization creates a stable environment where students access tutoring services, build meaningful relationships with caring mentors, and develop the confidence to succeed in school.

"The G2 Overachievers Grant was created to honor individuals who go above and beyond their everyday responsibilities to transform their communities," said Ariann Langsam, VP of Marketing for Pilot Pen. "Deborah exemplifies that spirit. In addition to her full-time job as a corporate receptionist and her calling as a pastor, she has built Bridge of Hope Kitchen into a lifeline for children facing food insecurity—providing not just meals, but mentorship, tutoring, stability, and hope."

Deborah's unwavering dedication to breaking the cycle of poverty and hunger demonstrates the power of leading with purpose and her unstoppable, overachieving nature. Deborah's holistic approach addresses both immediate hunger and educational support, creating pathways to stability and opportunity. With the G2 Overachievers Grant, Deborah envisions expanding Bridge of Hope Kitchen's reach and impact in multiple ways. The grant provides an opportunity to deepen her work addressing food insecurity and academic support for vulnerable youth, potentially through expanded technology access, increased meal delivery capacity, and extended support to high school students. With resources to reduce her operational burden, Deborah could dedicate more time to the direct mentorship and educational support that students need most.

At Pilot, we believe in the Power to the Pen—that big ideas, fueled by intention and creativity, can change your world or the world of others. Overachievers like Deborah know that the right tools matter. The Pilot G2 is America's number one selling pen*, its smooth-writing, comfortable to hold. G2 is the perfect partner for everyday overachievers and since G2 is proven to be the longest-lasting gel ink pen** it can keep up with all of the amazing things that overachievers do each and every day– Available in four-point sizes and more than 30 color options, there's a G2 for every story waiting to be written.

To learn more about the G2 Overachievers Grant, or to submit a nomination, visit G2Overachievers.com. Follow Pilot Pen on social media for more information at Facebook.com/PilotPen or @PilotPenUSA and #DoYouG2 on Instagram, X, and TikTok.

* #1 selling Gel Pen, Circana, 2024. Data on file.

** Independent ISO testing: Average G2 write out (all point sizes) compared to the average of the top branded gel ink pens testing (all point sizes). Data on file.

ABOUT PILOT CORPORATION OF AMERICA

Pilot Pen offers superlative writing instruments renowned for quality, performance, cutting-edge technology and consumer satisfaction. Widely acknowledged as an innovator, Pilot was first to introduce Americans to fine point writing and currently maintains the top share position in the gel, rolling ball and erasable pen categories. Pilot's line of acclaimed products includes the G2 Gel Ink, Precise V5/V7 Rolling Ball and FriXion Erasable pen lines, as well as Acroball Advanced Ink Ball Point pens and the ergonomic Dr. Grip family of products. Pilot Pen manufactures and distributes from its state-of-the-art facility in Jacksonville, Florida; its parent company is the oldest and largest manufacturer of writing instruments in Japan. For more: powertothepen.com.

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SOURCE Pilot Corporation of America (Pilot Pen)