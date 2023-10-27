PILOT PEN'S G2 OVERACHIEVERS GRANT WINNER ANNOUNCED ON "THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW"

Marcy Bursac, foster care adoption champion, awarded for her charitable efforts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Corporation of America (Pilot Pen) is excited to announce the most recent winner of its G2 Overachievers Grant, designed to award exceptional individuals who go beyond their everyday jobs and responsibilities to give back to their community.

After reviewing inspiring, handwritten entries, Pilot Pen is pleased to recognize Marcy Bursac as the 2022 G2 Overachievers Grant winner, as revealed during the October 26, 2023 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

"Since 2016 Pilot has honored the extraordinary overachievers who are going above and beyond their nine-to-five roles to improve the lives of others," said Ariann Langsam, Vice President of Marketing for Pilot Pen. "Marcy is a fantastic example of what it means to be an overachiever, and we are thrilled to be able to support her in helping children in foster care find their forever families."

Bursac is the definition of an overachiever. She is a professional, an author, a wife, a mother, has a podcast, and recently completed her MBA. In her spare time, she runs her self-made non-profit organization, "The Forgotten Adoption Option." She and her husband Nathan adopted a sibling pair from the foster care system 10 years ago, sparking her drive to create awareness around foster adoption and provide accessible help for children in foster care and potential adoptive parents. To date, Marcy has helped over 11,555 future adoptive parents through the process of bringing children in foster care into their families. Marcy's goal is to help the approximately 113,000 children in foster care who could be adopted, to find loving forever families.

Pilot Pen will continue to recognize outstanding Overachievers and help them create more positive change by awarding the G2 Overachievers Grant and the G2 Overachievers Student Grant. If you or someone you know is making measurable strides to improve your community, share their story in 1,000 to 2,500 handwritten words. Submissions are open now and will be accepted through December 15, 2023. Finalists will be reviewed by Pilot Pen for consideration and potential finalists may be shared with and revealed on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

