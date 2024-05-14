PILOT PEN'S G2 OVERACHIEVERS GRANT WINNER, NISHAWNDA WILES, ANNOUNCED ON "THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW"

Air Force Veteran and Founder of the RKFD Lightning, Women's Semi-Pro Basketball Team, Recognized with $100,000 Grant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Corporation of America (Pilot Pen) is thrilled to announce this year's winner of its annual G2 Overachievers Grant, designed to award exceptional individuals who go beyond their everyday jobs and responsibilities to give back to their community. After reviewing inspiring, handwritten entries, Pilot Pen is pleased to recognize Nishawnda Wiles as their 8th G2 Overachievers Grant winner, as revealed during the May 10, 2024 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." This is the fourth year in a row that Pilot Pen has teamed up with the Emmy® Award winning talk show to shine the biggest spotlight on the G2 Overachievers Grant winner.

Nishawnda is the definition of an overachiever. She is a full-time business analyst, wife, mother, Air Force veteran and graduate student. In her spare time, she has turned her passion for basketball into an avenue for making a difference in her community. When a service-related injury prevented her from playing basketball, Nishawnda took her skills from the court and transformed them into a way to open doors and provide empowerment for female athletes in her hometown of Rockford, Illinois. Wiles founded the RKFD Lightning semi-pro Women's basketball team and is now creating inspiring opportunities for female athletes in her community.

As part of her work as founder of the RKFD Lightning semi-pro Women's basketball team, Nishawnda runs all team-related operations and manages all sponsorships and marketing. All these efforts provide both a launch pad for local female athletes to embark on their professional careers as well as a system to inspire youth players with a sense of empowerment. Going forward, Wiles' goal is to create even more opportunities via youth developmental leagues and basketball camps for students.

"Pilot is honored to be able to recognize the extraordinary overachievers who are going above and beyond their nine-to-five roles to improve the lives of others in their community," said Ariann Langsam, Vice President of Marketing, for Pilot Pen. "Sports create a strong foundation for learning, teamwork and other vital life skills. Kids who play sports have been shown to do better in school and be more successful overall. We were inspired by Nishawnda's work through athletics in her community. We can't wait to see how this $100,000 G2 Overachievers Grant will help her make an even greater impact."

Pilot Pen will continue to recognize outstanding Overachievers and help them create more positive change by awarding the G2 Overachievers Grant and the G2 Overachievers Student Grant. If you or someone you know is making measurable strides to improve your community, share the story in 1,000 to 2,500 handwritten words. Submissions open on July 15 and will be accepted through December 15, 2024.

