Pilot Study Finds 30-Day Molecular Improvement in Prostate Health Following Intraprostatic Ozone Therapy, Tracked by the EpiSwitch® PSE Blood Test

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctors Studio by Forum Health, LLC today announced pilot findings indicating that intraprostatic ozone therapy was associated with measurable molecular improvement in prostate health within 30 days, quantified by the EpiSwitch® Prostate Cancer Detection (PSE) blood test. In this 10-patient cohort (ages 54–76), mean PSE probability scores decreased from 0.56 (±0.27) at baseline to 0.39 (±0.31) post-therapy—a relative reduction of approximately 31% (paired t-test, p=0.045; Cohen's d=0.69). Eight of ten patients (80%) showed individual decreases; the mean PSA fell by ~20% after normalization for a single age outlier.

The EpiSwitch® PSE test is a validated, 94% accurate, blood-based assay that assesses 3D genomic conformations linked to clinically significant prostate cancer. The pilot used paired pre- and post-treatment PSE and PSA measures and included linear discriminant analysis, which demonstrated distinct clustering of pre- versus post-therapy molecular profiles.

"Men deserve better, faster feedback on whether an intervention is moving their biology in the right direction," said Lisbeth Roy, DO, Founder & CEO of Doctors Studio and co-author of the paper. "These early results suggest that precision molecular monitoring can help us personalize care pathways while we investigate promising adjunctive therapies. Our next step is a larger, multi-center evaluation with longer follow-up."

Intraprostatic ozone was administered transperineally (20 μg/mL gamma ozone; 40 mL total) using external landmarking to approximate the bilateral transitional and central zones. Thirty days later, patients repeated PSA and PSE testing. Marker-level patterns included directional changes in regions associated with extracellular matrix remodeling and gene regulation, aligning with the overall PSE score reductions.

"We observed coordinated molecular shifts over a short interval in most participants, findings that were both notable and encouraging," said Dr. Joe Abdo, second author of the paper. "The EpiSwitch PSE test provided a robust way to monitor molecular hallmarks of disease biology and treatment-associated change in real time. It was also a privilege to collaborate with the clinician-scientists at Doctors Studio, who exemplify what personalized molecular oncology can look like in everyday clinical practice."

Limitations noted by the authors include the small cohort (n=10), a 30-day observation window, and the exclusion of one older participant from some analyses due to statistical outlier status. The authors emphasize that ozone therapy is investigational in this context and that prospective, controlled studies are needed.

The full white paper, slide deck visuals (including the distributional change in PSE probability scores and LDA separation), and a summary are available here . A citable version is available here: https://zenodo.org/records/17634127

