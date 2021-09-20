Pilot Wave Holdings Hires Matt Sattler, Former Global Head of Advanced Analytics at HSBC, to Take Analytics Capability to Next Level

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Wave Holdings ("Pilot Wave"), the world's leading technology-focused acquisition and growth firm, has hired best in class talent Matt Sattler to build out the firm's analytics capabilities. Matt joins as a Partner of the Firm and brings deep experience developing new products and services, building strategies and capabilities for shared data and analytics, and using innovative technology to accelerate growth.

Mr. Sattler joins Pilot Wave after an impressive career with HSBC as their Global Head of Advanced Analytics for the Corporate and Investment Bank, where he used methods such as AI, data science, and big data to drive new products and services. In addition, he created data labs in various countries and led the development of the firm's first global graduate internship program for data science & engineering.

"We could not be happier to have added such a tremendous talent to the Pilot Wave team," said Afsheen Afshar, Founder and Managing Partner at Pilot Wave Holdings Management. "Mr. Sattler has a proven record of accomplishment growing businesses using cutting-edge data capabilities and disruptive technologies. We are thrilled for him to build out a top-notch data and analytics platform that we can share across our ecosystem and at the same time accelerate the growth of the firm. This is an extremely exciting time for all of us at Pilot Wave and for our partners."

About Pilot Wave Holdings

Pilot Wave Holdings is the first acquisition firm dedicated to bringing modern technology to small businesses. Comprised of hybrid investment professionals, operators, and technologists, the team partners with exceptional management to grow businesses and help them continue to be competitive in the technological age. For further information, please contact: [email protected]

www.PilotWaveHoldings.com

More about Matt Sattler:

AI in Action E127: Matt Sattler, Director of Business Development & Data Science, Data & Analytics at HSBC | Alldus (US)

Sponsored: How artificial intelligence can leverage Big Data to boost trade | Financial Post

Unlocking the power of data-driven banking [Summary] | MoneyLIVE (marketforcelive.com)

What the Fintech? Episode 12 | Transformers: more than meets the AI - FinTech Futures

Why 2,000 people applied for these 35 special jobs at HSBC | eFinancialCareers

Future Banking Winter 2019 (zmags.com)

SOURCE Pilot Wave Holdings Management

Related Links

https://www.pilotwaveholdings.com

