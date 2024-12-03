Pilot Wave Holdings Increases Asset-Based Credit Facility from Aequum Capital to $15MM

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Wave Holdings ("Pilot Wave"), the world's leading technology-focused acquisition and growth firm, has closed on an increase of its existing $6MM credit facility with Aequum Capital to $15MM. The upsize allows Pilot Wave to increase borrowing capacity across additional portfolio companies, which will provide for continued growth and acquisitions.

"We are excited to expand our credit facility with Aequum," said Arik Oganesian, head of E-Commerce at Pilot Wave. "Aequum's continued support of the Pilot Wave team will allow us to further our acquisition strategy and accelerate growth."

Pilot Wave employs a distinctive approach to business, focusing on investing in and acquiring small businesses and leveraging top-notch data and analytics to fuel their growth. By activating various strategies within the platform, Pilot Wave aims to propel the growth of omni-channel brands. The firm is category-agnostic but customer-centric by targeting brands that complement the existing basket-of-goods of current portfolio owned brand customers.

"Upsizing the asset-based credit facility is a natural next step to grow our partnership with the Pilot Wave team," said Eric Weisheit of Aequum Capital. "We have the utmost confidence in Pilot Wave's ownership and management team and their ability to navigate the dynamic landscape of e-commerce. We look forward to continuing to support their acquisition strategy."

About Pilot Wave

Pilot Wave is the first acquisition firm dedicated to bringing modern technology to small businesses. Comprised of hybrid investment professionals, operators, and technologists, the team partners with exceptional management to grow businesses and help them continue to be competitive in the technological age.

About Aequum Capital

Aequum Capital Financial is a specialty finance lender providing senior asset-based and cash flow debt facilities of up to $25MM to small and medium-sized businesses throughout the U.S.

Please reach out to Eric Weisheit of Aequum Capital ([email protected]) or Arik Oganesian of Pilot Wave ([email protected]) for additional details.

