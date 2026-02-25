Pilotbase Launches the World's First Pilot Experience Platform, Uniting Aviation Training Around Student Progress

Unveiled at FSANA, Pilotbase marks the strategic evolution of the company long known for powering flight training operations. Flight Schedule Pro, the flight training industry's most relied-on operational software, and LogTen, the premier digital logbook platform for professional pilots, now operate as foundational components of the Pilot Experience Platform.

The company's name change and rebrand do not reflect a merger or acquisition. It is the same team of pilots and aviation professionals who built Flight Schedule Pro almost 20 years ago, now aligning their products under a broader vision for pilot development and enhanced student progress.

"Flight schools are operating more like institutions of higher education than ever before," said Bryan Landaburu, Chief Revenue Officer of Pilotbase. "Enrollment, instructional quality, student persistence, on-time completion, and first destination outcomes matter. Schools need tools that support standards-based training with measurable progress and visible performance. Pilotbase brings structure, accountability, and measurable progress to the pilot journey."

Why a Pilot Experience Platform Matters Now

Flight training has grown more demanding. Students face financial barriers that can delay or derail progression. Schools are under pressure to deliver stronger completion rates, better instructor alignment, and clearer career pathways. Employers are increasingly focused on merit-based hiring and verified experience.

Yet much of the industry still operates through fragmented systems.

Pilotbase introduces a unifying layer designed to connect flight operations, expand access to financing, improve instructor performance visibility, and support career transitions into one coordinated experience.

"Our customers trust us to run mission-critical flight operations," said Nick Wegner, Chief Executive Officer of Pilotbase and co-founder of Flight Schedule Pro. "They've asked us to go further. To help reduce financing friction, provide clearer visibility into instructor and student performance, and connect training directly to career opportunities. We are doubling down on operational excellence while building the next layer of innovation around it."

What Changes — and What Does Not

Flight Schedule Pro and LogTen remain fully intact. Contracts, workflows, and support relationships are unchanged. What changes is alignment.

Under Pilotbase, flight operations software becomes the foundation of a broader Pilot Experience Platform designed to connect operational workflow with measurable student progression and long-term career outcomes.

Early launch partners include FLT Academy, US Aviation Academy, Spartan Aviation Group, Sierra Charlie Aviation, LIFT Academy, Coast Flight Training, flyADVANCED, Sling Pilot Academy, Middle Georgia State University, Middle Tennessee State University, Nationwide Aviation, Kingsky Flight Academy, Blue Line Aviation, and Crosswinds Aviation, among others. A full list of launch participants is available at pilotbase.com .

Here's how leading operators describe it:

"Growth in flight training doesn't happen by accident. It happens with operational discipline and real visibility into student progression," said Jason Clark, CEO of FLT Academy. "As we expand, we need infrastructure that connects workflow, standards, and outcomes at scale. Pilotbase aligns with how we run — structured, performance-driven, and built for long-term growth."

"At US Aviation Academy, our goal is to connect the dots from first flight through first officer," said Scott Sykes, Chief Development Officer of US Aviation Academy. "From enrollment to checkride to flight instruction to airline placement, US Aviation and Pilotbase strive for seamless transition," Sykes said. "We've worked closely with the Pilotbase team because the future of flight training requires deeper integration between operations, standards, and career readiness."

Live demonstrations are taking place this week at FSANA in San Diego.

About Pilotbase

Pilotbase is the company behind Flight Schedule Pro and LogTen. Trusted by more than 1,400 flight schools and hundreds of thousands of pilots worldwide, Pilotbase is building the world's first Pilot Experience Platform, uniting flight schools, pilots, instructors, employers, and aviation partners around a shared mission: safely progressing more pilots from first flight to career.

Beginning February 25, 2026, all products will carry the "by Pilotbase" designation, reflecting the company's unified brand and expanded mission.

Learn more at www.pilotbase.com

