Pilotbase Unveils Safety Suite at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, Expanding the Pilot Experience Platform for a New Era of Flight Training

Built alongside leading flight schools and validated in real-world operations, Pilotbase Safety Suite connects flight operations, safety, and the pilot experience in one operating environment—helping schools prepare for the future of flight training.

OSHKOSH, Wis., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flight schools are entering a new era.

Flight schools are being asked to do more than ever before. Yet many still rely on disconnected software, manual processes, and fragmented workflows to manage some of the industry's most critical operations. Safety reporting lives in spreadsheets. Flight data lives elsewhere. Pilots and instructors move between multiple systems throughout the day. Every disconnected system creates more work, less visibility, and unnecessary operational risk.

Pilotbase Safety Suite connects flight operations, safety, and the pilot experience in one operating environment. Post this Pilotbase - For the Safest Flight Training Imaginable

Today at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, Pilotbase announced Safety Suite, a connected collection of products that extends the Pilot Experience Platform and helps flight schools operate a safer, more connected training environment.

"The most valuable insights in flight training come from connected systems," said Nick Wegner, CEO of Pilotbase. "When flight operations, safety, instructors, and pilots work from the same operational environment, schools gain visibility that disconnected systems simply can't provide. We believe that's the path toward a safer, more informed training environment, and Safety Suite is another step in that direction."

Built for the Way Flight Schools Actually Operate

Every flight school already manages safety. Very few manage it in one connected system.

Instead, incident reports, risk assessments, dispatch approvals, flight data, corrective actions, and operational records often exist across multiple applications that were never designed to work together.

Pilotbase Safety Suite brings those workflows together inside the same operating environment schools already use to manage aircraft, instructors, students, reservations, and daily operations. Built on the operational data already powering Pilotbase FlightOps, the suite connects pre-flight, in-flight, post-flight, and Safety Management System workflows into one continuous operational experience.

A New Standard for Modern Flight Training

Pilotbase believes the future of flight training will be defined by connected operations rather than disconnected software. As the FAA continues modernizing Part 141, training and Safety Management Systems become increasingly important. Schools need practical ways to improve safety without increasing administrative complexity. Safety Suite was built for exactly that environment.

Flight Schools Built It. Now the Industry Gets It

Every capability announced today was refined through months of real-world collaboration with Pilotbase launch partners.

US Aviation Academy served as one of Pilotbase's primary design partners throughout development, helping shape workflows, validate product decisions, and test Safety Suite in real-world flight training operations.

"Like many flight schools, we had safety processes that worked, but they lived in systems that were never designed to work together," said Justin Sykes, Chief Financial Officer of US Aviation Academy. "The biggest difference for us wasn't replacing one safety product with another. It was connecting safety directly to dispatch, flight operations, instructors, and students inside the platform we already rely on every day. We've been working alongside the Pilotbase team throughout development, and that partnership gave us confidence these products solve real operational challenges—not theoretical ones. We're excited for the rest of the industry to experience what we've been building together."

Additional launch partners include FLT Academy, Spartan Education Group, Sierra Charlie Aviation, Middle Georgia State University, LeTourneau University, Middle Tennessee State University, Crosswinds Aviation, and others who helped validate the platform in active training environments before today's public launch.

Among those partners, Sierra Charlie Aviation helped validate the in-flight experience as Pilotbase extended connected workflows from dispatch into the cockpit.

"One of the things that stood out to us was how naturally the in-flight experience fits into the rest of the operational workflow," said Scott Campbell, CEO, Sierra Charlie Aviation. "Pilots shouldn't have to switch between disconnected tools during training. Pilotbase is bringing flight planning, operational information, and the training experience together in a way that makes sense for modern flight schools."

One Connected Experience. Every Stage of Flight

Safety Suite is designed around one simple principle: the safest flight schools operate from one connected source of truth.

Pilotbase Preflight guides pilots through weather, performance planning, dispatch approvals, and configurable flight risk assessments before every lesson. Every submission is documented and connected directly to the scheduled flight.

guides pilots through weather, performance planning, dispatch approvals, and configurable flight risk assessments before every lesson. Every submission is documented and connected directly to the scheduled flight. Pilotbase Flight Deck extends that experience into the cockpit through the Pilotbase Pilot App with FAA charts, GPS positioning, airport information, checklists, and operational documents available from the same application students already use to prepare for training.

extends that experience into the cockpit through the Pilotbase Pilot App with FAA charts, GPS positioning, airport information, checklists, and operational documents available from the same application students already use to prepare for training. Pilotbase Flight Data Management (FDM) automatically ingests supported avionics data, matches each flight to its corresponding reservation inside FlightOps, evaluates performance against configurable safety parameters, and recreates every lesson in an interactive 3D replay that instructors and safety managers can review together.

automatically ingests supported avionics data, matches each flight to its corresponding reservation inside FlightOps, evaluates performance against configurable safety parameters, and recreates every lesson in an interactive 3D replay that instructors and safety managers can review together. When exceedances or incidents require follow-up, Pilotbase Safety Management System (SMS) automatically receives the operational context needed to investigate, document, assign corrective actions, and close the loop.

"Preparing professional pilots requires more than excellent instructors and great aircraft," said Todd Cellini, Ed.D., Chief Operating Officer, Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology. "It requires operational consistency, visibility, and safety across the entire organization. That's what attracted us to Pilotbase's approach, and why we wanted to help shape these products before they reached the broader industry."

A Better Experience for Every Pilot

Alongside Safety Suite, Pilotbase announced the general availability of the Pilotbase Pilot App for every student and instructor training at a Pilotbase FlightOps school.

The Pilotbase Pilot App gives pilots one place to prepare for lessons, complete pre-flight workflows, review progress, capture required documentation, and stay connected throughout training.

"One of the things that excited us most throughout this partnership was seeing Pilotbase think beyond individual products," said Jason Clark, CEO of FLT Academy. "The student experience, instructor workflows, safety, and daily operations all reinforce one another when they're connected. That's where we believe modern flight training is headed, and we're proud to have helped bring that vision to life."

The Pilotbase Experience at Oshkosh

Throughout EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, attendees can experience Pilotbase Safety Suite, the Pilotbase Pilot App, and Find a Flight School. A new way for aspiring pilots to discover training options, Find a Flight School helps Pilotbase customers connect with aspiring pilots earlier in the enrollment journey.

Visitors can also explore the growing Pilotbase ecosystem through demonstrations and collaborations with the top avionics manufacturers, ground school providers, aviation lenders, and other integration partners.

Anchoring the exhibit is a custom FLT Academy training aircraft, recognizing one of the launch partners that helped shape Safety Suite through months of real-world collaboration, testing, and feedback. Pilotbase will also host customers, partners, and industry leaders throughout the week, including a Wednesday evening event with US Aviation Academy celebrating the organizations helping advance the future of flight training.

"Technology alone doesn't improve aviation," said Wegner. "Progress happens when flight schools, instructors, pilots, and technology partners work together to solve real operational challenges. That's what this launch represents."

Pilotbase Safety Suite is available beginning today through a phased onboarding program for Pilotbase FlightOps customers. To learn more, visit Booth #54 during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh or Pilotbase.com

About Pilotbase

Pilotbase is the world's first Pilot Experience Platform, connecting every stage of the aviation journey—from discovering a flight school and progressing through flight training to logging professional experience and advancing a flying career. Trusted by more than 1,400 aviation training organizations worldwide, Pilotbase helps flight schools operate more intelligently while giving pilots a connected experience from discovery through career. Its growing portfolio includes FlightOps, LogTen, Safety Suite, the Pilotbase Pilot App, and Find a Flight School. Learn more at pilotbase.com

SOURCE Pilotbase