Pilotbird Integrates Lifestyle Analytics with Verisk ClaimSearch Ecosystem to Support Claims Investigations

Giving claims teams one-click access to increasingly accurate, evidence-based social media reporting.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilotbird, a provider of lifestyle analytics, today announced its integration with the Verisk ClaimSearch® platform, a leading property and casualty claims contributory database. Pilotbird enables insurers to access accurate, human-verified social media investigative reports through a single one-click referral within their existing claims workflow for auto, workers' compensation, and liability policies. Verisk is a leading global data analytics and technology provider serving the global insurance industry.

Pilotbird, Inc. and Verisk

Insurance fraud continues to present significant challenges for U.S. insurers, particularly as claim severity increases and experienced adjusters remain in short supply. Yet many claims' organizations continue to rely on fragmented tools and manual processes to identify potential fraud. Rising litigation costs and increasing claim complexity have heightened demand for timely, verifiable information during the claims review process.

About the integration of Pilotbird Solutions

Through the integration, ClaimSearch users can submit referrals to Pilotbird directly from their existing workflow. Pilotbird reviews publicly available, open–source information to identify potential inconsistencies relevant to a claim, such as activity patterns that may conflict with reported loss details. Pilotbird does not access private account data or make coverage or claims decisions on behalf of insurers.

"Integrating with the ClaimSearch ecosystem allows insurers to request Pilotbird reports without disrupting their existing claims processes," said Evgeny Aleksandrov, CEO of Pilotbird. "Access to accurate, timely, third–party investigative insights can help claims teams identify potential inconsistencies earlier and resolve claims more efficiently."

The Verisk ClaimSearch integration extends this capability to the hundreds of insurers already connected to the Verisk ecosystem.

"ClaimSearch has always focused on bringing relevant intelligence into the claims workflow," said Jeff Ryan, chief product officer, anti–fraud analytics at Verisk. "Adding Pilotbird's third–party investigative reports gives insurers another data point to consider as they work to identify inconsistencies earlier and make more informed decisions."

About Pilotbird

Pilotbird empowers P&C insurance teams to reduce claim leakage and improve payout accuracy with lifestyle analytics. The platform combines multiple open-source data points to identify evidence-based inconsistencies and generate actionable insights. Pilotbird's clients improve combined ratio through accurate claims triage, proactive identification of misrepresentation and faster payout on Workers' Compensation, Auto, Liability and Disability claims. Learn more at www.pilotbird.com.

About Verisk

Verisk is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, catastrophic events, sustainability and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

Verisk Media Contact

Amy Ebenstein

Verisk

551-225-0585

[email protected]

Pilotbird Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Pilotbird, Inc.