PilotDesk and LG Ad Solutions Enter Long-Term Agreement for YieldPilot to Optimize Advertising Inventory

YieldPilot to Streamline Advertising Inventory with Automated Yield Optimization for Publishers

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PilotDesk , a no-code AI workflow automation platform for advertising and yield operations, announced a long-term agreement with LG Ad Solutions to expand the use of its YieldPilot product, an advanced automated publisher yield optimization and management solution enabled in its ad serving platform.

PilotDesk has demonstrated its ability to boost operational efficiency and revenue for publishers significantly. Over a four-month trial period, PilotDesk performed over half a million automated actions, equating to an impressive 25,000 hours of manual ad operations productivity time created.

"After a four-month trial period, LG Ad Solutions was able to derive incremental revenue from its existing demand partners and allow for their team to focus on more strategic needs for their clients, resulting in the shift from a trial period to a long-term partnership with PilotDesk," said Joe Hirsch, CEO of PilotDesk.

"Having founded SpringServe, the premier CTV ad server acquired by Magnite in 2021, we understand the challenges ad operations professionals face," Hirsch continued. "YieldPilot's ability to automate advertising inventory optimization has shown great results, enabling publishers to scale their revenue without increasing the cost of advertising operations. We are pleased that LG Ad Solutions has decided to enter into a long-term partnership with us based on our performance, and we look forward to continuing our shared success into 2025 and beyond."

This partnership reflects the unprecedented demand for more efficient and effective inventory management solutions. By leveraging PilotDesk, LG Ad Solutions aims to enhance its operational capabilities and maximize revenue opportunities.

"Partnering with PilotDesk has allowed us to curate our ad breaks and optimize in ways we hadn't been able to before. We were able to focus more on strategic initiatives and less on manual tasks, maximizing our ad inventory's potential and ensuring our inventory has maximum impact for our clients," said Kelly McMahon, SVP, Global Operations, LG Ad Solutions.

"Our success with LG Ad Solutions is just the beginning," said Frans Vermeulen, President of PilotDesk. "We're focused on continually improving our solutions to help our clients and platform partners achieve better efficiency and increased revenue."

For more information about PilotDesk and its suite of solutions, visit www.pilotdesk.ai .

About PilotDesk

PilotDesk is a funded startup leading the way in automating the most repetitive and revenue-impacting tasks in the world of advertising operations. As enterprise participants in the advertising ecosystem grow their revenue or spend, there has always existed a linear relationship between the growth of spend and related human operational costs. PilotDesk's vision leads to the end of repetitive tasks for advertising operations personnel thus allowing them to focus on what matters most: the optimization of an enterprise-class media business. We harness the combined power of AI and machine learning to return significant amounts of time to these professionals while simultaneously improving yield/revenue for sellers and media efficacy for buyers. To learn more about how PilotDesk is setting a new standard for efficiency and growth within adtech, please visit www.pilotdesk.ai.

About LG Ad Solutions

LG Ad Solutions is a global leader in connected TV and cross-screen advertising, helping brands find hard-to-get unduplicated reach at optimal frequency across the fragmented streaming TV landscape. We bring together LG's years of experience in delivering world-class smart TVs to consumers worldwide with big TV audience data and Video AI designed to connect brands with audiences across all screens.

Media Contact:

Michael Vaughan

[email protected]

(813) 210-1706

SOURCE PilotDesk