PilotDesk Names Frans Vermeulen as President

Seasoned Technology and Advertising Executive Joins Leading No-Code AI Workflow Automation Platform

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PilotDesk, a no-code AI workflow automation platform for ad operations and account management, announced today that technology, media, and advertising veteran Frans Vermeulen has joined the Company as President.

"Frans' extensive background in media and advertising, coupled with his strategic and operational expertise, makes him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. With Frans on board, we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth and further establish PilotDesk as a leader in ad operations automation," said Joe Hirsch, CEO of PilotDesk.

Hirsch added, "Frans has been a trusted adviser to the PilotDesk leadership team since before our company's launch. We are delighted that he is transitioning from an adviser to a leader within our organization."

Vermeulen brings 25 years of experience in TV, digital, mobile, and programmatic ad marketplaces, SaaS sales strategy, and corporate development to PilotDesk. In his new role, he will be responsible for general commercial strategy, execution, and marketing. Leveraging his long-standing operational experience, he will also aim to scale the company and organization in a capital-efficient manner.

"This is an important time for PilotDesk. The company is solving a problem that no one has been able to tackle: how to scale advertising revenues while significantly improving operational efficiencies, all without drastically increasing operational costs," said Vermeulen. "PilotDesk's leadership team, technological prowess, and market readiness create the perfect combination. I look forward to bringing the skills I have honed scaling multiple adtech companies to deliver value across the company, and ultimately to customers."

Most recently, Vermeulen worked with Atomic.vc, evaluating current and potential investments in the marketing data and technology sector, with a particular emphasis on GenAI applications. He also provided guidance to several emerging companies in the field.

Prior to Atomic.vc, Vermeulen served as Vice President of Strategy & Market Development for Media & Entertainment at TransUnion for more than two years following the acquisition of TruOptik, where he was Chief Operating Officer. At TransUnion, Frans focused on growing the company's presence throughout the media ecosystem, with responsibilities in sales strategy, product packaging and pricing, marketing strategy, strategic partnerships, and the acquisition and integration of Neustar. Before that, Vermeulen was part of trailblazing adtech companies like FreeWheel, aCerno, and DoubleClick.

"Frans has an incredible knack for driving growth and building strategic partnerships, and his leadership will undoubtedly boost PilotDesk's innovative edge," said Mike Shehan, Board Member of PilotDesk and Co-Founder of Roster Capital. "We are excited to see the value Frans will deliver to customers and stakeholders, and look forward to the impactful changes he'll bring to PilotDesk's future."

"Frans' proven track record in driving growth and operational excellence, combined with his deep knowledge of the media and advertising sectors, makes him the ideal candidate to lead PilotDesk into its next phase," concluded Hirsch.

For more information about PilotDesk and its suite of solutions, please visit www.pilotdesk.ai.

About PilotDesk

PilotDesk's automation platform is purpose-built to streamline ad operations by automating repetitive tasks that traditionally require manual, administrative work. Committed to scalability and adaptability, PilotDesk seamlessly integrates into diverse tech infrastructures, automating tasks like campaign setup, budget monitoring, and post-campaign reporting to enhance operational efficiency, improve campaign performance, and increase ad revenue. To learn more about how PilotDesk is setting a new standard for efficiency and growth within adtech, please visit https://pilotdesk.ai.

Media Contact

Michael Vaughan

[email protected]

(813) 210-1706

SOURCE PilotDesk