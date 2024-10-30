PilotDesk Names Geir Magnusson Jr. as Chief Technology Officer

Leading No-Code AI Workflow Automation Platform Pursues Accelerated Product Development with New Hire

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PilotDesk , a no-code AI workflow automation platform for advertising operations and account management, announced today the appointment of adtech veteran Geir Magnusson Jr. as Chief Technology Officer. Magnusson's addition reflects PilotDesk's continued focus on scaling and refining its platform.

"Geir's depth of related technology experience is exactly what we need as PilotDesk expands," said Joseph Hirsch, CEO of PilotDesk. "He is creating the world's most extensible index of our industry's most important technology platforms from which self-serve automation and inter-platform orchestration becomes possible. At PilotDesk, we are on a mission to automate the industry's most complex operational challenges, and Geir has the leadership capabilities, experience, and skills to fulfill that mission."

In his new role, Magnusson will lead the development of PilotDesk's cloud-based infrastructure, focusing on driving product growth. He will work closely with the product team to prioritize and implement key features to enhance the platform's value to advertising operations professionals.

"PilotDesk is tackling a problem I've seen too many teams struggle with — the endless loop of repetitive tasks in ad operations," said Magnusson. "The opportunity to break that cycle with AI and automation is something I'm eager to be part of. It's about giving people the tools to focus on what truly drives results."

Magnusson's background includes leadership positions at various high-profile technology companies. He previously served as Chief Technology Officer at AppNexus, SourcePoint Technologies, and Viggle, as well as Chief Technology Officer and Advisor at fuboTV, among other senior technology leadership roles earlier in his career. His experience spans adtech, e-commerce, digital advertising ecosystems, programmatic advertising, and data-driven marketing, giving him a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities within the industry.

"Geir joining PilotDesk brings us yet another step closer to transforming ad operations," said Mike Shehan, PilotDesk Investor and Board Member. "His experience will accelerate product innovation and improve the company's ability to solve real-world challenges for our customers."

Magnusson's joining PilotDesk comes on the heels of advertising veteran Frans Vermeulen being appointed as president.

Hirsch concluded, "We're bringing together a team that combines strong technical know-how with real-world experience in getting products to market. With Magnusson on board, we're even stronger and more prepared to position PilotDesk at the forefront of the industry."

About PilotDesk

PilotDesk is a funded startup leading the way in automating the most repetitive and revenue-impacting tasks in the world of advertising operations. As enterprise participants in the advertising ecosystem grow their revenue or spend, there has always existed a linear relationship between the growth of spend and related human operational costs. PilotDesk's vision leads to the end of repetitive tasks for advertising operations personnel thus allowing them to focus on what matters most: the optimization of an enterprise-class media business. We harness the combined power of AI and machine learning to return significant amounts of time to these professionals while simultaneously improving yield/revenue for sellers and media efficacy for buyers.

