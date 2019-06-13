piLYTIXSports Expands Management Team With Leaders From Legends Hospitality and the NBA

AUSTIN, Texas, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- piLYTIXSports, a division of piLYTIX, the leader in artificial intelligence (A.I.) technology for revenue professionals, announced that Jon DeLord and Kyle Douglas have joined the company's leadership team as President and Senior Data Scientist, respectively. DeLord formerly led Legends Hospitality's Insights and Analytics division, while Douglas was the lead data scientist of the NBA's Team Marketing & Business Operations (TMBO) division.

Douglas (R)

"Jon and Kyle broke new ground for the sports industry," said piLYTIX CEO Jim Dries. "They understand the complex business challenges faced by sports business professionals and have been pioneers in leveraging innovative, data-driven strategies to solve these challenges. Their industry expertise and documented successes position piLYTIXSports for accelerated growth as the sports industry's leader in business-related artificial intelligence software."

DeLord, a graduate of Columbia University and the Cox School of Business at SMU, has built insights and analytics divisions from scratch in multiple industries, including sports. In his duties as President of piLYTIXSports, he will oversee domestic and international revenue growth.

Douglas, a summa cum laude engineering graduate from Princeton, developed and automated several data analysis tools for TMBO while at the NBA. In his role as senior data scientist for piLYTIXSports he will be responsible for optimizing and enhancing the company's product set.

About piLYTIXSports

piLYTIXSports was launched as a division of piLYTIX in 2017 to help sports teams achieve their maximum sales and marketing potential through explainable artificial intelligence (X.A.I.). piLYTIXSports works with teams from all major North American professional leagues as well as several universities from the NCAA's "Power 5" conferences.

About piLYTIX

piLYTIX, an Austin-based Artificial Intelligence company, delivers efficiencies to sales and marketing teams around the world through a cutting-edge SaaS platform. Our products are designed for healthcare, technology and business, sports and university fundraising. Our clients receive revenue enhancing insights at levels as granular as individual leads, opportunities and salespeople.

Contact:

Nolan Manley

piLYTIXSports

512.640.3593 (office)

413.250.9047 (mobile)

Nolan.manley@pilytix.com

www.pilytixsports.com

Related Images

delord-l-and-douglas-r.jpg

DeLord (L) and Douglas (R)

Douglas (R)

Related Links

piLYTIXSports

piLYTIX

SOURCE piLYTIXSports

Related Links

http://www.pilytixsports.com

