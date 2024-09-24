PIM Brands Expands Leadership Team with Three Strategic Hires

PIM Brands strengthens leadership across government affairs, marketing, and revenue management to support continued growth

PARK RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PIM Brands, a leading global snacks and confections maker, announces the expansion of its Executive Leadership Team with the addition of Jason Levine, Chief Marketing Officer, Fred Rodriguez in the newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer, and Jason Tuber, New Senior Vice President, Government Affairs. The new hires reflect PIM Brands' continued commitment to driving overall global growth, supporting its public policy advocacy, and expanding reach across North America and abroad.

As PIM Brands' incoming Chief Marketing Officer, Jason Levine brings a legacy of building iconic brands through innovative strategy and dynamic leadership of best-in-class Marketing teams. Levine has a wealth of experience with some of the world's largest Consumer Packaged Goods companies, including nearly two decades at Mondelez leading global marketing for iconic brands such as Oreo, at Sabra Dipping Company, and most recently as Chief Marketing Officer for Whisps Baked Snacks, a pioneer and innovator in the Cheese Crisp Category. Upon joining PIM, Levine commented, "I am truly excited and honored to be coming into the PIM Organization which has assembled a team of some of the most passionate and talented people I've come across in my career. I am thrilled to engineer an acceleration of the incredible growth PIM has built for its portfolio of beloved brands starting with its iconic line of Welch's Fruit Snacks."

Fred Rodriguez joins PIM as its first ever Chief Revenue Officer, bringing a diverse background across a range of Consumer Packaged Goods, with senior roles at industry giants including Mondelez, Kraft, and most recently Godiva Chocolatier, where he served as Head of Sales and Interim President for the Americas. Rodriguez will oversee all trade channels in North America, including PIM's Canadian business, and will focus on expanding the company's product distribution throughout the Americas. "I am excited about the opportunity to join the talented team at PIM and contribute to the company's continued and unrivaled growth, having been named one of the fastest growing North American CPG's six times in the last ten years alone. I'm proud to be coming into an organization renowned for its commitment to delivering high-quality products and beloved brands," Rodriguez commented.

Jason Tuber brings nearly 20 years of experience working in the United States Senate, including his most recent role as Chief of Staff to Senator Bob Menendez. With a deep understanding of the political landscape and extensive relationships on Capitol Hill, Tuber will lead PIM's Government Affairs, Public Policy and Political Action Committee from its Washington, DC offices. "I look forward to leveraging my diverse experience on Capitol Hill to enable PIM to navigate the increasingly complex public policy arena and community of government affairs. I am excited to be a part of a great company with such an inspiring story and bright future," said Tuber.

The announced appointments reinforce PIM Brands' dedication to its continued mission of bringing consumers delicious and premium fruit snacks and confections, while ensuring sustainable growth, environmental responsibility, a culture designed for professional growth for its nearly 1,000 associates and operational safety and excellence.

ABOUT PIM BRANDS INC.:

PIM Brands, Inc. is the world's largest maker of Real Fruit Snacks and related treats and is also one of the world's largest makers of chocolate and non-chocolate confections. Currently ranked as #26 on Candy Industry Magazine's "Global Top 100" confectionery companies in the world and #10 in North America by Candy Industry Magazine, PIM Brands, Inc. is also ranked by Crain's Business as one of the New York Metro Area's 100 largest privately owned companies, and by NJBIZ as one of the State's largest privately held employers. PIM Brands, Inc. has also been named as one of the fastest-growing Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies in the U.S.A. by The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) six times in the last decade.

Millions of times each day all across the world, consumers enjoy PIM's vast array of loved brands including Welch's® Fruit Snacks, Welch's® Juicefuls® Juicy Fruit Snacks, Welch's® Fruit 'n Yogurt™ Snacks, Welch's® Fruit Rolls, Welch's® ZERO SUGAR Fruity Bites, Welch's® Absolute Fruit Strips, Sun-Maid® Chocolate Raisins, Toggi® Fine European Chocolate Wafers, Tuxedos® Chocolate Almonds, Original Gummi FunMix®, Sour Jacks® Sour Candies, Slice ™Fruit On the-Go™ Fruit Bars, Nuclear SQWorms® Sour Gummi Worms and many more.

PIM's subsidiaries and affiliates include PIM Brands LLC, PIM Brands Canada, PIM Brands Mexico S DE RL DE CV, PIM Brands Iberica, SL, PIM Brands UK, Ltd, PIM Brands Hindustani Private Limited, PIM Global Holdings LLC, PIM Consumer Health LLC, Pharma In Motion LLC and Farmer's Choice Food Brands.

