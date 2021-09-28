PIM Introduces New Welch's® Fruit 'n Yogurt™ Snacks Flavors With Dynamic New Packaging

As always, Fruit is our 1st Ingredient!™ and all three varieties of Welch's® Fruit 'n Yogurt™ Snacks use Natural Flavors and are a Good Source of Vitamin D and Calcium.

"Along with the new flavors, Welch's® Fruit 'n Yogurt™ Snacks also rock a new and colorful eye popping look with stunning updated packaging graphics along with more packs, sizes and formats to meet consumers' needs during all snacking and treating occasions," shared Nora Collins, Associate Marketing Director for PIM Brands Inc. "Whether at school, home, work, or on-the-go, our new sizes, packs and flavors make certain that fruit 'n yogurt lovers everywhere can find just the right size, format and flavor variety to enjoy anywhere and at any time."

Welch's® Fruit 'n Yogurt™ Snacks are available at select retailers nationwide, in a thoughtful range of packs and size formats, with additional retailer availability next year, including:

NEW 18 ct. Boxes available in Strawberry with .7 oz. Inner Pouches (MSRP: $6.39 )

) NEW 8 ct. Boxes available in Strawberry, Blueberry-Acai and Mango-Peach with .7 oz. Inner Pouches (MSRP: $3.39 )

) NEW 1.8 oz. Tube Packs available in Strawberry, Blueberry-Acai and Mango-Peach in 10 count Retail Ready Displays (MSRP: $2.00 )

) 4 oz. Peg Bags available in Strawberry and Blueberry-Acai (MSRP: $2.35 )

For more information, please visit www.welchsfruitsnacks.com.

About PIM Brands Inc.

PIM Brands Inc. is the world's largest maker of real fruit snacks and related products and one of the world's largest makers of chocolate and non-chocolate confections, and other delicious snack foods and treats. Currently ranked as #40 on Candy Industry Magazine's "Global Top 100" confectionery companies in the world, PIM Brands Inc. has also been named as one of the fastest growing Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies in the U.S.A. by The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) four times. PIM is also ranked by Crain's Business as one of the New York Metro Area's 100 largest privately owned companies, and by NJBIZ as one of the State's 50 largest privately held employers.

Millions of times each day, consumers around the world enjoy PIM's vast array of loved brands including Welch's® Fruit Snacks, Welch's® Fruit 'n Yogurt™ Snacks, Welch's® Fruit Rolls, Welch's® Juicefuls® Fruit Snacks, Sun-Maid® Chocolate Raisins, Toggi® Fine European Chocolate Wafers, Tuxedos® Chocolate Almonds, Original Gummi FunMix®, Sour Jacks®, Nuclear Sqworms® and much more.

PIM's subsidiaries and affiliates include PIM Brands LLC, PIM Brands Canada Inc., PIM Brands Mexico S. DE R.L. DE C.V., Grupo de Alimentación PIM Brands Iberica S.L., PIM Brands U.K Limited, PIM Brands Hindustani Private Limited, PIM Brands Global, PIM Consumer Health LLC, Pharma In Motion LLC and Farmer's Choice Food Brands.

TM ® & © 2021 PIM Brands Inc. The Welch's name and banner are registered trademarks of Welch Foods Inc., A Cooperative. All rights reserved.

