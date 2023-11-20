Pimax Crystal Wins at the CES 2024 Innovation Awards

News provided by

Pimax

20 Nov, 2023, 07:41 ET

Pimax Crystal the only award-winning VR headset at the CES 2024 Innovation Awards

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pimax Crystal was awarded the CES 2024 Innovation Awards as an Honoree in the "XR Technologies & Accessories" category — as the only VR headset to do so. The Pimax Crystal is also the only headset product in the XR category to be actually available for purchase (now with a Black Friday discount).

The world's first VR headset with glass lenses

Continue Reading
Pimax Crystal wins the CES 2024 innovation awards
Pimax Crystal wins the CES 2024 innovation awards
Pimax glass lens
Pimax glass lens

The Pimax Crystal currently offers the highest clarity in consumer VR. This achievement is partly attributable to its ultra-high fidelity QLED panels, which boast a native resolution of 2880x2880 pixels per eye (not upscaled even at 120Hz). Additionally, it is the world's first and only VR headset equipped with glass aspheric lenses. These lenses are a key factor in why the headset is aptly named the 'Crystal.'

Pimax has independently developed a world-leading optical system for VR, integrating multi-parametric optimization with the unique characteristics of the QLED+miniLED display screen. This system is enhanced by specialized optical techniques designed to suppress stray light and correct distortion. These design elements work together to maximize the intrinsic resolution power of the aspheric lens and fully leverage the ultra-high light transmittance of the optical-grade glass material to ensure that the final visual output delivers an exceptional viewing experience with edge-to-edge crystal-like clarity, vivid contrasts, and high brightness.

Demo at CES 2024

The Pimax Crystal will be on display and available to demo for all visitors at CES 2024 (#15454), as well as be displayed at the official Innovation Awards Showcase at the Venetian Expo, Halls D, Booth #56332. Visitors will be able to try a variety of demos to discover why VR fanatics all around the world choose the Pimax Crystal for the highest clarity in consumer VR.

Black Friday offer until the 30th of November

The Crystal is currently on sale until the 30th of November.

Click to Pimax Website entry: https://pimax.com/deals/?utm_source=10&utm_id=black+friday 

About the CES Innovation Awards

The CES Innovation Awards is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.

Click to see the Crystal award-winning entry here: 
https://www.ces.tech/innovation-awards/honorees/2024/honorees/p/pimax-crystal-vr-headset-with-glass-aspheric-lense.aspx 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2281446/Pimax_Crystal_wins_CES_2024_innovation_adwards.jpg 
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2281447/Pimax_glass_lense.jpg

Also from this source

Pimax Crystal Wins at the CES 2024 Innovation Awards

Pimax Crystal Wins at the CES 2024 Innovation Awards

The Pimax Crystal was awarded the CES 2024 Innovation Awards as an Honoree in the "XR Technologies & Accessories" category — as the only VR headset...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.