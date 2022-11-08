Pimax Frontier 2022 Online Event to Unveil New Industry-Leading VR 3.0 Product(s)

SAN JOSE, Calif,, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Pimax Frontier 2022 event will be held on November 9th at 5pm EST (2pm PST) where industry-leading VR 3.0 product(s) will be announced, which is expected to ignite a new expansion of the VR market.

Frontier 2022 event link: https://www.youtube.com/c/PimaxVR

Pimax Frontier 2022

On November 1st, 2022, Pimax held the Crystal global launch event where the first VR 3.0 product offering was launched into the market. At the Frontier 2022 event Pimax will continue to unveil additional members of the VR 3.0 family which are designed to introduce immersive entertainment to mainstream audiences for the first time.

Crossing Old Boundaries, Setting New Standards

Pimax has always been the pioneer for the immersive market with the introduction of its advanced technology. The new product(s) will cross multiple scenarios, allowing users to take new devices with you on the go, watch movies, play games or enjoy VR, anytime, anywhere.

"Create new VR 3.0 devices that can easily be enjoyed by everyone" was the original design intention for the new product(s). This new advanced VR technology not only benefits VR enthusiasts but are user friendly, convenient, and compatible with a massive number of games. Such a highly versatile product allows more people to enjoy the dividends of the amazing era we live in thanks to VR 3.0 technology.

Pimax VR 3.0 Family Ushering in a New VR Era

As a next generation VR technology standard, VR 3.0 will be measured by providing the most convincing experience through visual, cognitive and physical immersion to bring users the deepest immersive experience and reflects the concept of self-awareness and freedom. This combination allows users to "forget" that they are in a virtual world.

Pimax invites gaming enthusiasts everywhere to attend the event and learn more about this groundbreaking new technology designed to go where no one has gone before.

About Pimax

Pimax Innovation was founded in 2014, We created the world's first 4K VR headset in 2014 that was recognized as the best VR product in CES Asia 2016, released the award-winning Pimax 5K+ in 2017 and the flagship 8K X 4K per eye wide FOV VR headset that won Best VR product at CES Las Vegas in 2020. Pimax Innovation is a USA based company. Pimax has received multiple rounds of funding from financial partners and holds the Guinness World Record for the most successful crowdfunded VR project of all time.

For more information, please visit www.pimax.com

