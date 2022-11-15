Pimax Portal, the World's First Metaverse Entertainment System, Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Groundbreaking device unveiled at Pimax Frontier 2022 is four devices in one; production and shipment guaranteed

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pimax today announced that their pre-sale campaign on Kickstarter for the new Pimax Portal metaverse entertainment system is now live: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/pimax8kvr/pimax-portal-worlds-first-metaverse-entertainment-system/.

Pimax Portal Metaverse Entertainment System. Pimax Portal Handheld VR Gaming.

On November 9, the company held Pimax Frontier 2022 where it unveiled its latest VR 3.0 device, the Pimax Portal. The Portal is poised to disrupt the hot gaming segment currently dominated by the Nintendo Switch and Meta Quest 2, and is already in production with first product shipments expected in January 2023.

New VR 3.0 product designed for wide audience

Pimax created the Portal to bring the VR 3.0 experience to the mainstream customer at an affordable price point. The new device is a groundbreaking metaverse product that is the pinnacle of seven years of Pimax VR innovations. The Portal merges four separate devices into one sleek package – it's an innovative handheld gaming device, it's a VR 3.0 headset for mainstream audiences, it's a portable PC gaming system, and it's the ultimate living room entertainment center. The new 4-in-1 product will introduce more people to the world of virtual reality, using technology to provide players with the ultimate freedom.

Hardcore technology that permanently changes console gaming

This amazing high performance handheld gaming device brings the gaming experience to a new level. The Pimax Portal brings dramatic technical improvements to the visual experience, latency and hardware design. This is the world's first handheld device with 4K resolution with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate that is much higher than 90% of devices on the market and makes use of VR technology to provide ASW that lowers latency to less than 20ms.

Finally, an All-In-One headset for the mainstream

Escape the low resolution of other all-in-one devices with a standard configuration that includes a whopping 27PPD resolution. The Portal includes two interchangeable lenses. One set of lenses is 27PPD and offers a 100-degree FOV, which is very suitable for VR experiences. The second set offers 40PPD and a 60-degree FOV to ensure that users can watch high-resolution movies while traveling or on the go. In addition, the company has developed a special wide-field version headset called the Portal Horizon. This provides an amazing 140-degree FOV which makes users feel like they have stepped straight into the virtual world. Finally, Pimax is also developing the Portal Social Edition that includes eye-tracking and face-tracking which will allow Portal to include a natural social experience.

Breaking limitations of PC gaming

The Portal PC gaming system ensures you will enjoy multiple game experiences. Portal can connect the games to a larger screen and controllers called the Pimax XL. This provides a sleeve that users insert the Portal into with a large, bright 8.8-inch screen at 120hz refresh rate. With the brand-new Pimax Mini Station, the WiGig Streaming module creates the fastest streaming and networking technology. Portal also supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and split rendering which solves the three issues of low picture quality, frame drops and the latency often seen in cloud games. In addition, it also supports all cloud game platforms on the market.

The ultimate living room entertainment hub

The exclusive Dock for the Pimax Portal offers physical movement fitness games, large-screen mobile games and different multimedia modes. With 6DOF supported by its gamepad, the Dock elevates the scalability of Portal to a new level that allows everyone to freely play games and offers a revolution for living room interaction.

Pimax has multiple Roadshows around the world for the months of November and December to demonstrate the power of the new Pimax Portal and the new Pimax Crystal headsets. Visit https://pimax.com/events/ to stay up to date.

About Pimax

Pimax Innovation was founded in 2014, We created the world's first 4K VR headset in 2014 that was recognized as the best VR product in CES Asia 2016, released the award-winning Pimax 5K+ in 2017 and the flagship 8K X 4K per eye wide FOV VR headset that won Best VR product at CES Las Vegas in 2020. Pimax Innovation is a USA based company. Pimax has received multiple rounds of funding from financial partners and holds the Guinness World Record for the most successful crowdfunded VR project of all time.

For more information, please visit www.pimax.com.

