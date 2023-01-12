Pimax Shows the Future of VR at CES2023 with New VR Products for Consumers

LAS VEGAS, Nev., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pimax , one of the leading innovators in VR headsets, showcased its Crystal and Portal VR products at CES 2023 to more than a hundred thousand visitors from around the world.

In the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center — located proudly between global tech giants — Pimax let visitors try out the Pimax Crystal, as well as the Pimax Portal, an entirely new type of gaming device. Both devices have attracted great attention from the media, as well as visits (and try-outs) from some of the top VR influencers of the world.

The Pimax Crystal is Pimax's third generation VR headset, after Pimax's 5K in 2017, and the 8K in 2018. The Crystal is the first PCVR and standalone dual-mode VR headset. It provides a 2880 x 2880 pixels per eye, at a maximum refresh rate of 160Hz. It has 6 cameras, 4 outside to track hand and body movements, and 2 inside to track eyes and face. Alongside eye-tracking, it also comes with auto-IPD.

More importantly, Crystal is the first VR product ever to support interchangeable lenses. With no image distortion, the maximum pixel density can be 42PPD, which is the highest PPD known in VR headsets. It has local dimming to further improve visual performance and has already been dubbed 'The King of Clarity' for its stunning visual performance.

The Portal is a revolutionary hybrid multifunctional metaverse product. It's a completely new type of device, making it a perfect fit among many other innovations unveiled at CES. Portal is built for users with multi-scene gaming demands. In recent years, VR games have become popular, but none of the products can really meet the needs of users for multi-scenario applications. The Portal integrates four functions - console, VR, portable PC, and living room entertainment hub.

Quotes from visitors:

Ian Carlos Campbell from Inverse: "I was skeptical of the Portal, but after trying the odd Android handheld and virtual reality headset hybrid at CES 2023, I can confirm that Pimax's do-it-all machine really does work."

Harry (Skeeva) Skigis: "The Pimax Crystal had the clearest picture I've seen in VR to date! Absolutely stunning visuals."

From Pimax's ongoing Kickstarter to its booth at CES2023, the innovative spirit of Pimax has attracted countless fans to try out these new products, but it's also a great way to meet the consumers that make all this change possible.

