Pimax To Unveil Breakthrough "VR 3.0" Virtual Reality Technology at Annual Pimax Frontier Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pimax Innovation, a technology company specializing in advanced virtual reality (VR) hardware products, today announced the Pimax Frontier Conference event that will be held on October 25th, 2021 at 10am PDT. At the upcoming event, Pimax will be unveiling a breakthrough combination of technology that enables convincing immersive experiences through VR 3.0. Registration for the conference is at https://pimax.com/pimax-frontier-signup/



Pimax Frontier Conference 2022

Typically, technology conferences focus on announcing specific product launches and technical specifications. However, at this event Pimax will bring to market a new concept called VR 3.0. With this next generation of virtual reality, Pimax plans to produce technology that leads users everywhere into the Metaverse era. Pimax is already well known for continuously leading the VR headset specification comparison chart with high resolution, wide FOV and high refresh rates of its products.

At the Frontier Conference, Pimax will discuss their upcoming 2022 roadmap and other technical innovations that will appear in headsets in the near future. The conference will also include presentations from important Pimax partners such as Tobii (industry leader in eye tracking technology).



Years of Groundbreaking Technology Leadership

In 2015 and 2017, Pimax introduced the concepts of VR 1.0 and VR 2.0. VR1.0 represents 1K resolution, a FOV of about 100 degrees and 3 DOF. During the VR 1.0 era, Pimax launched their first headset, the Pimax 4K. It featured a resolution of 1920×2160 pixels per eye and 110 degrees of horizontal FOV and 90 degrees of vertical FOV. VR 2.0 greatly expanded on the fundamentals with an ultra-wide FOV, high refresh rates, low latency and a greatly reduced screen-door effect. The 2018 Pimax 8K Series release in many ways was years ahead of any other VR headset.



The VR 3.0 Era is Here

The Pimax Frontier Conference will publicly unveil the technical advances Pimax engineering teams have been endeavoring to achieve for more than two years. VR 3.0 provides a totally immersive experience, and will focus on three points: naturalness, freedom and self-awareness.

In addition to the new hardware reveal, Pimax's ecosystem will also be discussed at this conference. The Pimax store will introduce VR content providers as partners such as iRacing and others. Pimax Studio, established by Pimax for rapid ecosystem development, will also introduce a series of developer support initiatives.

About Pimax

Pimax Innovation was founded in 2014 by a team of VR enthusiasts and engineers with many years of experience in optical/display/wearable tech/smart devices and hardware development. We created the world's first 4K VR headset in 2014 that was recognized as the best VR product in CES Asia 2016, released the award winning Pimax 5K+ in 2017 and the Flagship 8KX 4K per eye wide FOV VR headset that won Best VR product at CES Las Vegas in 2020. Pimax Innovation is a USA based company. Pimax has received multiple rounds of funding from financial partners and holds the Guinness World Record for the most successful crowdfunded VR project of all time.

For more information, please visit www.pimax.com

Media Inquiries:

Kevin Henderson

‪(407) 476-3158

[email protected]

SOURCE Pimax