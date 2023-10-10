Pimberly positioned as the Leader in 2023 SPARK Matrix for Product Information Management (PIM) Platform by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Product Information Management (PIM) vendors

Pimberly, with its comprehensive technology for Product Information Management (PIM), receives strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Pimberly as a 2023 Leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Product Information Management Platform (PIM) market.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' Product Information Management (PIM) Platform market research includes a detailed global market analysis, competitive landscape, functional capabilities, and market trends. It aims to provide strategic information for technology vendors to enhance their understanding of the market and support their growth strategies by evaluating different vendors' capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Prakhar Bansal, Analyst, at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Pimberly's Product Information Management (PIM) platform offers a centralized hub to store product information such as product data, images, videos, technical documents, and instructions for product installation in multiple languages across various geographies. The company's PIM platform continues to deliver value to its customers through its key technology differentiators including a built-in database that allows users to improvise any form of data (structured or unstructured) and its API-first capability that offers an intuitive user interface to ensure accessibility & better connectivity."Prakhar added: "With its support for a broad range of use cases, ease of deployment, and customer service excellence, Pimberly has retained its leadership position in the global Product Information Management (PIM) market."

"We couldn't be more grateful for the amazing recognition from Quadrant Knowledge Solutions as a leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis," says CEO of Pimberly, Martin Balaam. "We strive each and every day to better our platform by listening intently during the conversations we have with existing and prospective customers alike. Whether it's automation through AI, native DAM functionality, or multilingual capabilities – we'll never settle for complacency."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines Product Information Management (PIM) Platforms as a solution that centralizes the product information into a single source and helps manage, store, optimize, and publish that information across sales, marketing, and eCommerce channels, for digital commerce. PIM collects data from various digital sources with the support of data tools, helping organizations improve product experience, cost efficiency, product data quality, and reach in the market. The solution is integrated with eCommerce platforms, customer relationship management (CRM) systems, and enterprise resource management (ERP) software across all digital and physical touchpoints to enhance data accuracy and quality.

