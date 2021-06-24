Pimcore Named Gartner Customers' Choice 2021 in MDM Solutions

One reviewer on Gartner Peer Insights shares, "Pimcore is the real all in one system. It fits perfect to all needs. PIM, MDM, (Web)Site Management, eCommerce, Web Applications and so much more. Sure you have to go a development approach as it can be seen more as framework but it has the best flexibility to develop it along your business strategy and needs."

Dietmar Rietsch, founder and CEO of Pimcore, says, "This was only possible with the help of our happy customers, and we are grateful for their honest and positive feedback! They confirm that we meet their expectations with the Pimcore MDM component. We are committed to make Pimcore even better."

Every year, Gartner's analysts look at the ratings of different software vendors at their product comparison platform Peer Insights and summarize their findings in the "Voice of the Customer" report.

The "Voice of the Customer" report is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for decision makers. Only vendors with 20 or more eligible published reviews from the last 18 months are included in this document. Only reviews from end-users of companies with revenue higher than $50M are included in this report.

Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision makers. Reviews are organized by products in markets that are defined by Gartner Research in Magic Quadrant and Market Guide documents.

Pimcore, headquartered in Salzburg, Austria, offers an Open-Source platform for data and experience management. The Pimcore Platform™ is the only Enterprise Open Source software for managing any digital data and customer experiences for any channel and device. Acclaimed by analysts from Gartner and Forrester, the Pimcore Platform™ is the digital powerhouse for more than 100 000 companies in 56 countries— including Fortune 100 companies such as Pepsi, and Stanley Black & Decker.

