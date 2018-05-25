Pimcore Recognized as Gartner 'Cool Vendor' in 2018

SALZBURG, Austria and HOUSTON, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pimcore, the leader in open-source data solutions and customer experience management, has been named in Gartner's prestigious "Cool Vendor in Digital Commerce" 2018 report.

Pimcore is one of five companies in the digital commerce space bestowed with the "Cool Vendor" moniker, known for recognizing firms treading a uniquely innovative path.

Pimcore

Pimcore is primarily featured due to its exceptional ability to deploy open-source ecosystems that can consolidate digital assets and product information, provide customer experience management, in addition to commerce capabilities.

"We are thrilled to be included in Gartner's latest Cool Vendors in Digital Commerce report," said, Dietmar Rietsch, CEO of Pimcore. He added, "Our vision is to create outstanding solutions for solving even the most complex digital transformation challenges by providing a software platform for data and customer experience management, including digital commerce. We strongly believe in the flexibility and innovation power of the open-source ecosystem. That's also the reason why Pimcore is open-source and free of charge. Being an official Gartner 'Cool Vendor' strongly verifies our strategy and makes us proud."

The report details how Pimcore is a one-of-a-kind vendor that arms companies with features uncommon in commerce platforms. Its dependable technology architecture enables firms to leverage its capabilities, attain a measurable advantage over their competitors and provide the user experience customers desire.

The report also draws attention to the fact that software sales or licensing costs are not Pimcore's source of revenue. In fact, Pimcore's open-source edition comes with a downloadable and a modifiable source code, which can be deployed to bring an initial project to life.

Citing examples of trailblazers such as Amazon and Netflix that have relied on open-source technology to excel in customer experience, the report also touched upon the infinite possibilities of innovation open source presents.

Having released its latest version Pimcore 5, powered by the Symfony Framework 3 in September 2017; Pimcore significantly upped the ante by creating an advanced, future-proof platform.

The complete report is available for download at: https://www.gartner.com/doc/3875409?ref=AnalystProfile&srcId=1-4554397745

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Pimcore

Pimcore is a software vendor for free and open-source customer experience management, digital asset management, product information management, multi-channel publishing and e-commerce software. The company is based in Salzburg, Austria, with offices in Houston, USA and New Delhi, India. http://www.pimcore.com

