Pimera Therapeutics to Present at the January 2023 Biotech Showcase in San Francisco

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pimera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing breakthrough medicines for cancer and other diseases with high unmet medical need, announced today that Pimera's President and CEO, Mustapha Haddach, Ph.D., will present a corporate overview at the Biotech Showcase 2023 meeting on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 5:15 PM. The Biotech Showcase Conference is taking place in San Francisco in parallel to the J.P. Morgan (JPM) 41st Annual HealthCare Conference.

The Company will be available to meet potential partners, collaborators, and investors. One-to-one appointments may be requested as follows:

About Pimera Therapeutics

Pimera Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing breakthrough therapeutics for cancer and other major unmet medical needs. Pimera's lead program, PMR-116, is designed to target dysregulated RNA polymerase I (Pol I) transcription in MYC-driven cancers. Pol I transcription of ribosomal RNA genes is tightly regulated downstream of oncogenic pathways, and its dysregulation is a common feature in cancer and other human diseases. Pimera is advancing PMR-116 through dose escalation in a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial being conducted in Australia.

