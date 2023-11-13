Pimly launches Partner Program for Salesforce SI's to scale The Product 360

News provided by

Pimly

13 Nov, 2023, 16:30 ET

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pimly, the innovator and pioneer of the Product360 is proud to announce the launch of its Pimly Partner Program. This Partner Program has tiered benefits and is open to System Integrators, Consultancies and Digital Agencies that focus on the intersection of Salesforce, Commerce and Revenue Operations.

"We actually soft launched this Partner Program in June 2023 right before Salesforce Connections. The feedback, energy and appetite was so great we spent the next couple quarters building the program, technology and structure" said CoFounder MIke MIlburn. "Partners are such an important part of the Salesforce Ecosystem. These are the trusted advisors, architects, developers and consultants that truly deliver customer success every day. Pimly is such a disruptive technology and this is going to create a lot of new growth for so many consulting businesses." 

Randy Higgins, Chief Strategy Officer of Shift7 said ""Shift7 is incredibly proud to partner with Pimly. Our manufacturing customers are all heavily invested in the Customer360 and now they have an integrated solution to also manage the Product360. Pimly technology is a game changer for any company that manufactures or distributes products."

About Pimly
Pimly is a modern Product Information Management solution that brings all of your product information into Salesforce to easily manage and utilize product data and digital assets across your Salesforce clouds. Now you can create world-class customer experiences because every client-facing team member sees the same, accurate information. Visit pimly.co for more information or go to Pimly on the Salesforce AppExchange to get started now.

About Shift7

Shift7 Digital, a Merkle company, is revolutionizing the digital experience for manufacturers, distributors and their customers. With proven knowledge of the manufacturing industry, Shift7 helps B2B companies modernize the marketing and sales process by optimizing customer touchpoints and delivering a seamless self-service experience. By shifting the way manufacturers and distributors engage with customers online, Shift7 is helping brands increase sales, improve profitability and forge long-lasting customer relationships. Shift7 is a Salesforce Ventures-backed company and partners with leading cloud-based technologies to deliver customer success. For more information, visit shift7digital.com.

Contact: Mike Milburn
Phone: 773-805-2323
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Pimly

Also from this source

Pimly Maximizes Salesforce B2B Commerce Value with Pimly Flash Commerce

Pimly Maximizes Salesforce B2B Commerce Value with Pimly Flash Commerce

Pimly, the Salesforce-native Product Information Management (PIM) solution, is thrilled to announce the launch of Pimly Flash for Commerce, a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.