Pimly Maximizes Salesforce B2B Commerce Value with Pimly Flash Commerce

Pimly

13 Jul, 2023, 08:11 ET

Pimly Flash automates the population of products in B2B Commerce, eliminating the need for creating unique catalogs and individual product data, saving valuable time.

CHICAGO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pimly, the Salesforce-native Product Information Management (PIM) solution, is thrilled to announce the launch of Pimly Flash for Commerce, a groundbreaking tool that takes Salesforce B2B commerce to new heights. By enhancing Salesforce B2B Commerce, Pimly Flash for Commerce empowers B2B Commerce users by simplifying the creation and maintenance of new storefronts while saving valuable time.

Salesforce B2B Commerce is renowned for delivering personalized online B2B buying experiences. Now, with Pimly Flash for Commerce, businesses can achieve even greater efficiency and effectiveness in their B2B commerce operations. By utilizing the data model that is already built in Pimly, Pimly Flash automates the population of products in B2B Commerce, eliminating the need for creating unique catalogs and individual product data, saving valuable time. The launch of Pimly Flash for Commerce further drives Pimly growth beyond the Sales, Marketing and Service Salesforce clouds so accurate product information can be easily accessible by all. 

"It's imperative for our product data to be high quality in order to serve our customers, who are the esteemed individuals serving our country and communities," said Kimberly Brown, Chief Marketing Officer of Darley. "Pimly Flash for Commerce is purpose-built to save countless hours of effort and will accelerate our time to market. It also ensures the quality of our product data for our commerce store meets the rigorous standards set by Darley."

Pimly Flash enhances B2B Commerce in several key ways:

  • Transforms your PIM data to the B2B Commerce data model - Pimly simplifies populating storefronts with product information, pulling all information from Pimly into Salesforce B2B Commerce with a click of a button.
  • Effortless Data Upkeep - With Pimly Flash, businesses can easily update, reorganize, scale and move product information in one centralized hub. Pimly inherits Salesforce's capabilities, ensuring downstream users access the most current and accurate information.
  • More Time Saving - Pimly Flash empowers Salesforce B2B Commerce users to unleash the full breadth and functionality of the platform. Effortlessly create customized customer storefronts, eliminating manual coding and saving time and effort for other strategic initiatives.
  • Utilize Data Modeling best practices - Pimly offers an intuitive data modeling approach to product info, aligning it with your unique business needs, and maximum effectiveness in driving commerce, sales, and support.

"The significance of providing tailor-made commerce experiences for B2B customers cannot be overstated," Mike Dannenfeldt, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Pimly. "Pimly Flash enables PIM-driven Commerce by offering lightning-fast, efficient, and user-friendly functionality, resulting in always up-to-date and accurate product information."

Pimly Flash Commerce is available today to Pimly customers. Learn more here.

About Pimly

Pimly is the first fully Salesforce-native Product Information Management (PIM) solution that transforms product information for the entire organization. By creating a home for crucial product information inside Salesforce, businesses can easily manage and utilize product data and digital assets across their Salesforce clouds and avoid the data silo. With consistent access to accurate product information, all client-facing teams, including sales, service, and marketing, can now provide world-class customer experiences. Visit pimly.co for more information or go to Pimly on the Salesforce AppExchange to get started now.

