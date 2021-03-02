PIN Business Network, Data Marketing Agency Provider, Announces Website Relaunch

Keith Sawarynski, CEO of PIN Business Network, explains "Since 2012, PIN Business Network has continued to evolve and expand on the robust services we offer that make our clients successful. It was time to reorganize how we present our company online and our new layout is more intuitive to visitors who want to learn about the multitude of ways that PIN can help them grow. We aren't your typical 'marketing agency'".

About PIN Business Network

PIN Business Network is a Data as a Service (DaaS) company that privatizes and leverages first-party data to enable businesses to thrive. PIN is data obsessed and they know that data has been and always will be the solution. They have built technology that can solve complex problems which lead to sustainable solutions for clients. PIN's data marketing services bring a unique perspective that maximizes customer experience and reach for the best return on investment. Their customized tools turn raw data into actionable insights. The combination of a full-service marketing agency along with proprietary, adaptive artificial intelligence engines that harness the power of consumer data is unparalleled.

PIN's mission is to empower client growth by leveraging customer data points more effectively while also deplatforming tech giants like Google and Facebook.

