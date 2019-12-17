PIN Business Network Family of Companies Acquires Precis E-business Systems [DBA EBIZPlatform] and Announces Additions to Senior Management

Concurrent with the acquisition by PIN of Precis, Chris Leebelt, the Founder and CEO of Precis has been appointed as PIN's Chief Innovation Officer - "Joining PIN Business Network allows us to accelerate the continuing innovation of our platform and API-driven services. The combined reach of our e-commerce tools and expertise with PIN's data-driven marketing and advertising services is second to none. We look forward to bringing our new full service offering to market in 2020."

Brian Miesbauer, the Director of Operations of Precis will continue in his current role of supporting growth, innovation and customer service for PIN Commerce.

"These are exciting times. We searched for opportunities to consolidate technologies that would give our clients the opportunity to be the best in their business environments and win regardless of the changes technology creates. With this acquisition, we strengthen our leadership and we bring into our circle a bleeding-edge innovative solution that makes every part of our business ecosystem stronger. Now watch what we do next… this is going to be fun," commented Joe Oltmann, the CEO of PIN Business Network.

About PIN Business Network

PIN Business Network is a technology innovation company that developed and operates an Enterprise EBusiness Ecosystem with now 4 business units that come together to allow PIN to leverage data to drive growth and deploy solutions capable of addressing complex sales challenges in many industries. PIN's systems have the ability to collect, append and deploy on paid and unpaid platforms, leverage engagement tools and use proprietary technology to drive messages to audiences specific to the need, want or probability of return. PIN's marketing and data engine powers businesses in nearly every industry and vertical across the nation.

Company Contact:

Chris Leebelt

Chief Innovation Officer

PIN Business Network

Phone: +1 (303) 854-7171

Email: cleebelt@pinbn.com

Website: www.pinbn.com

SOURCE PIN Business Network, Inc.

