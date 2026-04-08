Platform benchmarks show 48% outreach response rate and two-week average fills as AI adoption in recruiting accelerates

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pin (pin.com), an AI-powered recruiting assistant, today released performance benchmarks showing that AI recruiting reduces time-to-hire by nearly 70%. Recruiters on the platform fill positions in approximately two weeks and achieve a 48% outreach response rate across email, and SMS - roughly five times the industry average.

Pin AI Recruiting AI Sourcing

The benchmarks arrive as AI adoption in HR reaches a tipping point. SHRM's 2026 State of AI in HR report found 39% of organizations have adopted AI in HR, with recruiting as the top use case. Yet 69% of companies still report difficulty filling roles (SHRM 2025 Talent Trends), and average cost-per-hire sits at $5,475 (SHRM 2025 Recruiting Benchmarking Report).

Pin's customer data shows measurable results against these challenges: approximately 70% of AI-recommended candidates are accepted into hiring pipelines. The platform searches 850M+ candidate profiles with 100% coverage in North America and Europe, handling both specialist and high-volume hiring from a single tool.

Steven Lu, CEO and Co-Founder at Pin, said: "Recruiters spend weeks on work that should take days. When you combine a large enough candidate database with AI that understands recruiter intent, the timeline compresses dramatically. Two-week fills aren't an outlier for our users - they're the norm."

Nick Poloni, President at Cascadia Search Group, said: "I jumped into Pin solo and closed out 2025 with over $1M in billings in just four months - no team, no agency. The sourcing scans 850M+ profiles to find candidates I'd never uncover otherwise."

Key Facts

Time-to-hire reduction: Nearly 70% vs. traditional methods

Nearly 70% vs. traditional methods Outreach response rate: 48% (email, SMS)

48% (email, SMS) Candidate acceptance: ~70% of AI recommendations accepted

~70% of AI recommendations accepted Database: 850M+ profiles, 100% North America/Europe coverage

850M+ profiles, 100% North America/Europe coverage Pricing: Free tier; plans from $100/mo

Why This Matters

Gartner's February 2026 research found only 31% of recruiting teams use labor market data in their talent strategy. AI recruiting tools address the speed and data gaps that slow traditional hiring. For more on how AI is reshaping recruiting in 2026, see Pin's complete guide at https://www.pin.com/blog/ai-recruiting-guide-2026/

FAQ

Q: How does AI recruiting reduce time-to-hire?

A: AI automates sourcing, outreach, and scheduling. Pin's data shows this reduces time-to-hire by nearly 70%, with average fills in two weeks.

Q: What response rate can recruiters expect from automated outreach?

A: Pin's multi-channel outreach delivers a 48% response rate, compared to 8-10% for traditional cold recruiting messages.

Q: How large is Pin's candidate database?

A: 850M+ profiles with 100% coverage in North America and Europe, for both specialist and high-volume hiring.

About Pin

Pin (pin.com) is an AI-powered recruiting assistant that automates sourcing, outreach, and scheduling. Founded by Steven Lu, who built and sold Interseller to Greenhouse. Backed by Expa Ventures. Free tier available; plans from $100/mo.

Media Contact:

Steven Lu

9086050622

[email protected]

SOURCE Pin