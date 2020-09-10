Pin Oak Donates Computers To Local Students In Need Partnering With Comp-U-Dopt

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pin Oak Corpus Christi, LLC ("Pin Oak") announced, through its Diversity and Equality initiative, its collaboration with Comp-U-Dopt, a non-profit organization committed to giving underprivileged families the tools to help narrow the technical divide within communities across the nation. Pin Oak is donating an inventory of technology and resources to Comp-U-Dopt and its platform to supply local families with the much-needed tools to bridge the digital divide, including equal access and opportunity for childhood education needed for remote learning during these challenging times.

"As a business that represents individuals from diverse economic backgrounds, we are excited to be able to lead this first ever initiative in the Corpus Christi region with Comp-U-Dopt bridging the resource gaps needed for our community's families, especially children deeply affected by the Covid-19 pandemic," said Corey Leonard, CEO of Pin Oak Corpus Christi, LLC.

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically shifted and magnified the resources needed in the education landscape and pushed school districts to scramble to implement online and distance learning opportunities as campuses remain closed. Yet, a significant portion of the student population still are not able to access online tools simply because they do not have a computer or tablet at home. Mr. Leonard added, "With many school districts starting the academic year off online, Pin Oak is proud to be in a position to make an immediate impact for four hundred families and provide an educational platform for those students without computers."

About Comp-U-Dopt

Comp-U-Dopt is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2007 with a mission to provide technology access and education to underserved youth. To date they have distributed over 25,0000+ devices to students in need and delivered over 100,000+ hours of technology education. Each year they attempt to serve at least 3,000+ young people from economically disadvantaged families by providing computers and quality STEM and workforce focused afterschool programming. They have programs in Chicago, Corpus Christ, Covington-KY, Dallas, Ft. Worth, Houston, New Orleans, and Washington D.C. For more information, please visit www.compudopt.org.

About Pin Oak Corpus Christi

Pin Oak Corpus Christi, LLC is owns and manages the Pin Oak Corpus Christi and Pin Oak Taft Terminals. Pin Oak Corpus Christi Terminal has 4,200,000 barrels of existing heated and unheated storage capacity, Suezmax and barge docks, and is connected to the Gray Oak Pipeline, EPIC Pipeline and multiple refineries in Corpus Christi. Pin Oak Taft Terminal commenced construction on 1.7 million barrels of crude oil tankage, along with pipeline interconnections to Red Oak and Gray Oak Pipelines and local connectivity that provide access to other major pipelines. Pin Oak Taft is expected to be operational in early 2021. Pin Oak Corpus Christi, LLC is part of the Pin Oak group of companies, a portfolio of greenfield and brownfield midstream assets in the U.S. Gulf Coast. The group sold its first terminal, Pin Oak Mt. Airy, to MPLX LP in September 2018. Pin Oak is a partnership between Dauphine Midstream, LLC and Mercuria Energy Group Ltd. For more information, please visit www.pinoakterminals.com.

