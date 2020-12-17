Pinal County Sheriff's Office Joins Five Major Arizona Law Enforcement Agencies in Their Transition to eSOPH by Miller Mendel

FLORENCE, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office made official their decision to move to the eSOPH background investigation system by Miller Mendel, Inc. Before making their move, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office evaluated at least one other background investigation software and ultimately selected eSOPH.

Important to their decision was eSOPH's ability for the sheriff's office to manage all their documents through the software user interface, to include the ability to edit and have full control over the questions asked to both applicants and references. Also key to PCSO's decision was the nationwide eSOPH network, which will connect PCSO's investigators with background investigators from Arizona Department of Public Safety, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Pima County Sheriff's Department, Mesa Police Department and Scottsdale Police Department.

eSOPH, which stands for electronic Statement of Personal History, has been used by city, county, and state police agencies across the nation to conduct over 70,000 pre-employment public safety background investigations. Agencies using eSOPH report saving up to 60 percent of their time per background investigation. Those using the system report a significant reduction in costly administrative resources such as paper, ink, postage, and filing space. By transitioning to eSOPH, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office joins several other Arizona agencies using the eSOPH system, to include the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Pima County Sheriff's Department, Mesa and Scottsdale Police Departments. With the Pima County Sheriff's Office's implementation of eSOPH, they will now be networked on applicant background investigations with the other Arizona state agencies and other agencies using the eSOPH system nationwide.

ABOUT PINAL COUNTY AND THE PINAL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Formed in 1875, Pinal County, is located between Phoenix and Tucson Arizona and spans over 5,374 square miles. The county is home to more than 462,000 people. The county's largest named area is San Tan Valley, and the county seat is Florence. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is lead by elected Sheriff Mark Lamb. The sheriff's office includes a patrol division commanded by a deputy chief, a captain and three lieutenants. The adult detention center is the third largest jail in the state with a rated capacity of over 1,500 inmates.

ABOUT MILLER MENDEL

Miller Mendel, Inc. ("MMI") creates, sells, and supports its software technology solutions for local, state, and federal public safety agencies and is the holder of two patents (U.S. Patent No. 9070098 and U.S. Patent No. 10043188) related to the features of its flagship product, eSOPH. Our primary focus is to turn past practices used by city, county, and state governments into efficient and cost-effective electronic solutions. MMI is known for creating category-leading systems and providing responsive, exceptional support to all our clients. We place great pride in straightforward and transparent operational practices that foster a high level of respect and praise from our government clients.

