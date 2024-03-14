PINALEN® Announces New Line of Concentrated Products

Move Strengthens AlEn USA's Decades-Long Commitment To Sustainability

HOUSTON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PINALEN, a multipurpose cleaner brand from AlEn USA, today announced that it will be introducing a new line of concentrated products to retailers nationwide. Featuring three sizes – 128oz, 56oz, and 28oz – the new products will be available in fresh pine, floral, and lavender scents.

Spearheading the trend to offer effective and planet-conscious products, cleaning with 2X PINALEN allows consumers to use less cleaning solution to deliver the same amount of cleaning power. For example, when used as directed, the new 28 fl oz bottle of 2X PINALEN utilizes 50% less water and 50% less plastic packaging when compared to the original 56 fl oz formula. The reduced packaging size will not only minimize resource consumption but also enhance logistical efficiency, leading to a reduction in carbon emissions. The bottles themselves are crafted with recycled plastic, sourced from AlEn's own recycling plants.

In addition to their environmental benefits, concentrated products offer economic advantages, as the new formula contains twice the uses at a better value per use than the non-concentrated bottle of the same size. Consumers and retailers alike will also benefit from having more room on the shelf.

"AlEn USA has been leading the charge in sustainability for over 35 years, and we're proud to continue our commitment through this new line of products," said Raphael Martins, Senior Brand Manager of PINALEN at AlEn USA. "Offering a concentrated product with double the cleaning power at a better value is a win-win-win for customers, retailers, and the planet."

The rollout of these innovative concentrated products will take place throughout the year, with AlEn USA anticipating widespread availability by the end of 2024. Consumers will be able to find PINALEN concentrated products at their preferred retailers or online at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/8CB83605-94EC-426A-AAE3-D86C26DA665E

About AlEn USA

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, AlEn USA is a subsidiary of Grupo AlEn, a cleaning and laundry products company with a presence in Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. With more than 5,000 employees globally, Grupo AlEn has been striving for a cleaner and more sustainable world for 75 years.

In the U.S., AlEn's portfolio of products includes bleach, cleaners, and laundry products, under the brands CLORALEN®, PINALEN®, and ENSUEÑO®. One of the few consumer goods products companies based in Houston, AlEn USA is committed to continued growth and innovation of its products in the U.S., supporting a culturally diverse workforce and maintaining socially responsible and sustainable business practices. For more information, visit www.alenusa.com.

