PINALEN® Elevates Cleaning Experience With Luxury Scents, Crafted By Master Perfumers

The Multipurpose Cleaning Brand Unveils Two New Premium-Aroma Products

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PINALEN®, a multipurpose cleaner brand from AlEn USA , today announced the launch of PINALEN® Luxury Scents, a line of multipurpose cleaners with premium aromas. The new line consists of two scents modeled after popular luxury perfumes, "Sunrise Memories" and "Opulence Bloom."

Crafted by master perfumers in a high-end fragrance house, PINALEN® Luxury Scents help consumers bring a touch of elegance to their homes through the simple act of cleaning. Sold in 22 oz spray bottles and 28 oz pourable bottles, these new scents will be offered alongside the original PINALEN® 2X Concentrated Formula, available in Fresh Pine, Lavender Soothe, Lemon Lift, and Floral Delight scents.

"Fragrance has always been a key priority for our company. Consumers love the original PINALEN® scents because they signal that a home is clean and fresh," said Raphael Martins, Senior Brand Manager of PINALEN® at AlEn USA. "With PINALEN® Luxury Scents, we elevate that sensory experience to a whole new level, making the home feel not just clean, but opulent. Our goal is to show consumers that a 'high-end' home can be achieved without expensive decor: all you need is a touch of luxury."

PINALEN® Luxury Scent products not only smell great, but they're powerful cleaners, too. As dynamic deodorizers and deep cleaners that are tough on grease, PINALEN® Luxury Scents Multipurpose Cleaners can be used in almost every room of the house. They're safe to use laminated wood, marble, concrete, glass, aluminum, stainless steel, carpets, rugs, painted walls, ceramic, chrome, Formica, and more. As an added bonus, the formula is biodegradable, ensuring it's gentle on both the environment and your home.

" Research finds that in the wake of a global pandemic, political disruption, inflation, and more, many consumers are turning to homecare products in search of inexpensive ways to de-stress and find peace," continued Martins. "Cleaning isn't always fun or glamorous, but with the right tools, it certainly can be. We hope consumers who use PINALEN® Luxury Scents Multipurpose Cleaners will find joy and take pride in elevating the everyday act of cleaning."

PINALEN® Luxury Scents Multipurpose Cleaners will be available on Amazon, and Hispanic retailers like El Super, Fiesta, Cardenas, El Rancho, starting in August 2024. AlEn USA will continue to roll out these products to other national retail chains, with widespread availability anticipated by 2025.

To find PINALEN® Luxury Scents Multipurpose Cleaners today, please visit our Amazon storefront .

About AlEn USA

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, AlEn USA is a subsidiary of Grupo AlEn, a cleaning and laundry products company with a presence in Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. With more than 5,000 employees globally, Grupo AlEn has been striving for a cleaner and more sustainable world for 75 years.

In the U.S., AlEn's portfolio of products includes bleach, cleaners, and laundry products, under the brands CLORALEN®, PINALEN®, and ENSUEÑO®. One of the few consumer goods products companies based in Houston, AlEn USA is committed to continued growth and innovation of its products in the U.S., supporting a culturally diverse workforce and maintaining socially responsible and sustainable business practices. For more information, visit www.alenusa.com .

