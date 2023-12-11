Pinalen Multipurpose Cleaner Earns USDA-Certified Biobased Product Label

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AlEn USA , an affiliate of Grupo AlEn, announced today that it has earned the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Certified Biobased Product Label for MULTIPURPOSE CLEANER PINALEN®.

Made with real pine oil, PINALEN Fresh Pine Multipurpose Cleaner can be used throughout your house—indoors and out—to freshen, clean, and degrease. The powerful, high-quality multi-surface cleaner is safe to use on various surfaces, including metal, tile, vinyl, and linoleum.

Not only does Pinalen deliver top-notch cleaning, but it is also a sustainable and naturally derived solution using pine oil. The company takes great care to ensure no tree is harmed in the pine oil extraction process, actively advances reforestation, promotes regenerative agriculture through its practices, and recycles around 50,000 tons of plastic per year.

Pinalen Multipurpose Cleaner can now display a unique USDA label that highlights it contains 100% biobased content. Third-party verification for a product's biobased content is administered through the USDA BioPreferred® Program, which strives to increase the development, purchase, and use of biobased products.

Biobased products help address climate change by offering renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products; sequester carbon dioxide, lowering the concentration of greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere that contribute to climate change; create and expand markets; are generally safer for people and the environment than their petroleum-based counterparts; and represent incredible technological advances and innovations.

The USDA Certified Biobased Product Label displays a product's biobased content, which is the portion of a product that comes from a renewable source, such as plant, animal, marine, or forestry feedstocks. Utilizing renewable biobased materials displaces the need for non-renewable petroleum-based chemicals. Biobased products are cost-comparative, readily available, and perform as well as or better than their conventional counterparts.

"At AlEn USA, we consider ourselves stewards of sustainability and natural ingredients," said Raphael Martins, Senior Brand Manager of Pinalen at AlEn USA. "Earning this label from the USDA is not only an honor for us as a brand, but also signals to our customers that Pinalen Multipurpose Cleaner is a safer alternative for your home, your loved ones, and the environment while still delivering a powerful clean."

"We applaud Grupo AlEn for earning the USDA Certified Biobased Product Label," said Vernell Thompson, USDA BioPreferred Program. "The label is intended to help spur economic development, create new jobs, and provide new markets for farm commodities. But the label also makes it easier for consumers and federal buyers to locate biobased products and consider planet-friendlier options during purchase decisions. By having their products become USDA Certified Biobased, Grupo AlEn joins an expanding list of businesses combating inaccurate marketing claims and the practice of greenwashing, while also contributing to a thriving bioeconomy that decreases our reliance on petroleum."

In the latest Economic Impact Report released by USDA, the biobased products industry supported 4.6 million American jobs; contributed $470 billion to the U.S. economy, and generated 2.79 jobs in other sectors of the economy for every biobased job. Biobased products also have a substantial environmental impact, displacing about 9.4 million barrels of oil a year, with the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 12.7 million metric tons of CO2 equivalents per year.

About AlEn USA

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, AlEn USA is a subsidiary of Grupo AlEn, a cleaning and laundry products company with a presence in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. With more than 5,000 employees globally, Grupo AlEn has been striving for a cleaner and more sustainable world for more than 70 years.

In the U.S., AlEn's portfolio of products includes bleach, cleaners, and laundry products, under the brands ENSUEÑO®, CLORALEN®, and PINALEN®. AlEn USA's HERO product Ensueño Max Fabric Softener was also recognized as a 2023 Good Housekeeping Cleaning Award winner.

One of the few consumer goods products companies based in Houston, AlEn USA is committed to continued growth and innovation of its products in the U.S., supporting a culturally diverse workforce and maintaining socially responsible and sustainable business practices. For more information, visit www.alenusa.com .

About the USDA BioPreferred Program

With the goal of increasing the development, purchase, and use of biobased products, USDA's BioPreferred® Program was first introduced in the 2002 Farm Bill and reauthorized in 2018. It requires federal agencies and contractors to give purchasing preference to biobased products. The USDA BioPreferred Program also includes a voluntary certification and labeling initiative for biobased products. This is referred to as the USDA Certified Biobased Product Label.

More than 1,800 companies across the U.S. and in 47 countries participate in the Program. From farm and field all the way through the manufacturing process, the expanding market for biobased products creates jobs, supports rural economic growth in America, and has a positive impact on our planet. Have questions? Please contact: Vernell Thompson, USDA BioPreferred Program at [email protected] .

SOURCE AlEn USA