Pinata Announces Launch Of "Submarining"

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinata Technologies is excited to announce the launch of "submarining", a new feature within the product's app that empowers users to permit access to data when storing content on IPFS for NFT files. The new feature will be available in beta to all users starting on September 2, 2021.

Pinata believes the new capability of submarining NFTs will help solve a pain point for many creators and developers who have been in need of a way to easily share and manage their content with permission access available only to authorized users that hold an NFT. This concept has not yet existed in the NFT space but has been in high demand. The new privacy controls also give users the ability to set the amount of time another person has access to a file as well, such as viewing it for an hour, day, or longer.