Piñata Launches Rent Concierge, an AI-Powered Guru to Simplify the Renting Experience

News provided by

Piñata

27 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Piñata, the largest rewards and credit building membership program for renters, announces the availability of Max, the Rent Concierge, an AI-powered rent concierge that helps tenants and potential renters navigate the renting journey and simplify the process. Available directly in the Piñata App, renters can ask the Rent Concierge questions about renting basics, tenant rights, financial concerns, local and regional recommendations and more.

"Choosing a place to live is a huge and often complicated decision with many variables based on personal lifestyle, preferences and finances as well as local and regional nuances," said Lily Liu, CEO of Piñata. "AI has rapidly changed the way we live and work, so it's natural for Piñata to integrate it into our platform to help our mission to make renting smarter and more rewarding for all." 

Designed to support the more than 100 million people in the US that are currently renting, the Rent Concierge not only addresses questions and challenges for renters, but also helps harmonize the relationship between tenants and landlords by ensuring renters thoroughly understand their leases and how to get the most out of their renting experience. 

The recent economy has made renting particularly challenging over the last year. According to a survey of first-time renters conducted by Piñata, 92% of first-time renters are concerned the current economic climate will impact their ability to continue to rent and 60% were concerned about whether they would be able to secure an apartment due to budget or income. What's more, 39% point to fear of rent hikes as their least favorite part of renting.

The Rent Concierge can help with:

  • Basic Rent Questions: Explains standard rent processes, provides checklists, gives advice on how to find and secure an apartment, breaks down leases including individual clauses, rental insurance and more
  • Tenant Rights: Makes tenants aware of their rights around things such as rent hikes, eviction, etc.
  • Budgeting and Finances: Helps renters determine their budget and addresses questions around not being able to pay rent, credit scores, paying rent on a credit card, government aid for housing and more
  • Personalized Recommendations: Provides suggestions on areas to live based on budget and other parameters such as safety, proximity to landmarks, schools, access to public transportation and other key deciding factors 

Launched in 2020, Piñata continues to improve upon the renting experience by helping renters earn rewards and build credit. The addition of the Rent Concierge is just one more enhancement that better supports those needs, with plans to innovate upon rent payments later this year, reinforcing Piñata as a brand for the modern renter. 

Piñata and the new Rent Concierge resource is free to users. For more information about Piñata visit, Piñata.ai

About Piñata
Piñata is the nation's largest rental membership program on a mission to make renting smarter and more rewarding for tenants and landlords alike. The company, founded in 2020 and led by women of color, offers renters a unique set of financial benefits including free rewards and credit-score-boosting opportunities, while also providing a unique amenity for landlords. Piñata has raised $20 million from leading investors including Wilshire Lane Capital. 

Media Contact:
Stephanie Baber
Email: [email protected] 

SOURCE Piñata

