Piñata Partners with Vote.org to Mobilize Voters for Election Day 2020

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Piñata , the world's first rent rewards platform, announced today its partnership with Vote.org to help mobilize voters and celebrate the act of investing in, and contributing to, communities across the nation. With the 2020 United States presidential and congressional elections rapidly approaching, Piñata is encouraging renters to pledge to vote through the Piñata app, using nonpartisan, trusted Vote.org tools. When renters take the pledge, Piñata will celebrate their commitment to their communities, and to democracy, by giving them a $30 gift certificate.

"Piñata is all about rewarding renters for doing the right thing. We already reward renters each month when they pay their rent on time. Now, for the next couple weeks we'll reward them for pledging to vote, too," said Piñata CEO, Lily Liu.

"We want to make sure all voters are prepared to vote safely in November," said Vote.org CEO, Andrea Hailey. "American renters are American voters. They're key parts of the communities where they live. We're proud to help them get #VoteReady with Piñata's voting pledge campaign."

The process is simple. Once a renter has a Piñata account, they will be encouraged to take the voting pledge. Using trusted Vote.org tools, the renter has the option to register to vote, look up polling locations, request an absentee ballot, and promise to vote on November 3. No individual's registration, absentee ballot, or poll information is stored by Piñata. Piñata's only focus will be providing the Vote.org tools in its app and emailing a $30 gift certificate to pledge takers, celebrating their commitment to vote on November 3.

Renters who aren't already on Piñata can easily download the free app and create an account, which involves securely sharing their rent information like their address, rent amount, rent due date. Once the account is set up, not only can they take the voting pledge, but they can get free rewards every rent day and personalized discounts at local businesses, any day.

"Our free app is all about building stronger relationships between landlords/property managers, renters, and their communities," said Liu. "This November, voting is the ultimate community act. We're excited to celebrate our renters as they speak up for the communities where they live."

Piñata is a free app for iOS and Android mobile devices that helps give American renters more reasons to pay rent in full and on time. It's open to any and all renters in the U.S., whether or not their landlords or property managers are participating. Renters do not have to pay their rent through Piñata.

Upon joining, renters automatically receive a $30 welcome gift to spend at participating local businesses. On rent day, they get Piñata Cash, which they can redeem for gift cards at favorite national brands. And every day, they get special access to Piñata's Perks Marketplace: 300,000 curated deals and special offers from local businesses and 250+ national brands. The Perks Marketplace can save renters an average of $4,500 a year.

For more information on how to access Piñata, visit https://www.pinata.ai . For more information on how to vote, visit www.Vote.org.

About Piñata

Piñata is the world's first rent rewards platform, turning rent day into rewards day with cash, gifts, and exclusive member perks. The free platform is available to all renters in the United States. The company envisions a future where forward-thinking landlords and property managers are beloved hospitality providers, and renters can build credit and savings from renting. This rent revolution is brought to you by a team of change leaders, creatives and technologists, including two recognized social entrepreneurs who also happen to be women of color. Best of all, Piñata cares: every time someone pays rent, Piñata donates a meal to the hungry, and every month it covers the rent for a renter in need. For more information, visit www.pinata.ai.

About Vote.org

Vote.org is the largest 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan voting registration and get-out-the-vote (GOTV) technology platform in America. Its mission is to use technology to simplify political engagement, increase voter turnout, and strengthen American democracy. It has registered more than 4.5 million new voters, verified 10.5 million voters' registration status, and has helped over 39 million website users by providing registration links and deadlines, polling location details, and other essential voting information for each state. Vote.org also leverages its research-backed GOTV program each year, targeting underserved voters in regularly scheduled and special elections. For more information, visit www.vote.org.

