PINAY Magazine Announces Joint Venture With Miss Filipina International (MFI)

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PINAY Magazine, an online publication and soon to be quarterly print issue showcasing Filipina beauty worldwide, is pleased to announce that in an effort to expand the brand, it has joint ventured with Miss Filipina International (MFI) and Miss Filipina Teen International (MFTI) to promote the most recognized and esteemed beauty pageant in North America for young women of Filipino descent, through a wide array of advertising and marketing strategies. One of those strategies is the announcement of this press release and the impending billboard that will go up on the Thompson Reuters 7400 square foot video screen in Times Square, New York, the photo provided courtesy of Miss Filipina International. Miss Filipina International's Preliminary Competition starts on July 25th, 2019, and culminates on Coronation Night on July 27th 2019. PINAY Magazine will feature each of the candidates on its Instagram page, @pinaymagazine for maximum exposure. The winners of the Miss Filipina International and Miss Filipina Teen International will also see their likenesses on multiple billboards in the Los Angeles area. (Photography Credit For MFI Photo, Miss Filipina International).